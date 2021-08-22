Comparing 4 Low Code CPaaS Platforms

Since the advent of software programming, the hunt for a platform that could reduce the software development life cycle (SDLC) and deploy applications rapidly has been pretty intense.

Finally, this eternal search seems to have come to fruition with the rise of low-code platforms.

What is a Low-Code CPaaS Platform?

A low-code development requires minimal manual coding, enabling enterprises to build and deploy applications and solutions quickly.

As a result, it has a faster turnaround time and a much shorter go-to-market cycle than traditional agile and waterfall-based software development models.

With the advent of low code CPaaS platforms on the horizon, developing and integrating robust, scalable and secure communications like video meetings is now possible with just a few lines of code.

No wonder enterprises are excited to be a part of the low code revolution. According to a Gartner estimate, the low-code platform market is projected to surpass $13.8 billion by 2021.

Critical Factors for Selecting Right CPaaS Low Code Platform

With its unmatched ability to build and integrate communications APIs into the business workflow, a low code (aka ‘Embed’) CPaaS solution can empower organisations.

Considering the following four aspects can help you make an informed decision:

Ease of Use As the name implies, a low code platform should be simple, intuitive and easy to deploy.



Therefore, your objective should be to select the platform that needs minimum server-side and no client-side coding.



For example, some low code platforms allow embedding video meetings quickly into your application or browser with few lines of code, thus eliminating manual programming.

Value For Money Every low code CPaaS platform comes with its pros and cons. It is recommended to go with the platform offering maximum value for money. Asking the following questions can help: - Does it provide pre-built UI templates?

- Do they provide commonly used features, such as screen sharing, whiteboard, group chat, live streaming, noise-cancellation and room lock? - Does this support all major browsers and platforms?

The point to note here is that several basic CPaaS features may come with riders, whereas some advanced features may not be necessarily available with low code offerings.

Scalability A low code platform should be able to scale up fast as a business grows. For example, it should be able to provide 1-to-1 and large-scale video conferencing with equal ease.

Security & Compliance Following standard security protocols and regulatory compliance applicable in the region, such as HIPPA or GDPR, is mandatory for low code providers involved with sensitive industries, such as healthcare and finance.



Along with this, ensure that all users’ data should be end-to-end encrypted.

4 Popular Low Code CPaaS Platforms Taking the World of Communications by Storm

1. Whereby Embedded

Whereby Embedded allows to build and deploy video meetings on any platform with a simple iframe code snippet, along with a host of configurable options suitable for conducting both small and large-scale video conferencing.



And yes, it also has a free plan (with reasonable benefits) for users.

Free Trial: Available

Pricing: It comes with two plans:

Pro (Suitable for small teams): $69.90 per annum.

Business (suitable for large teams): $99.90 per annum.

Pros

Simple and easy to use.

9-Pax UI view.

Comes with different platform languages besides English.

Affordable price with no hidden cost.

Cons

Lacks comprehensive features, such as live streaming, private chat, webinar, room lock, annotation.

The Business plan doesn’t offer compelling benefits over Pro plan.

2. Vonage Video Chat Embed

Counted among leading CPaaS players globally, Vonage offers a range of CPaaS solutions to meet different communications requirements. With Vonage Chat Embeds, setting up a video meeting application on browsers is easy, and you can do it in just four steps.

Free Trial: Available

Pricing: Vonage offers a usage-based pricing model with a multi-tiered

pricing structure:

The basic plan starts from $9.99 per month for 2000 subscribed minutes.

For additional calls, it charges $0.00475/subscribed minute (up to 10,000 minutes), $0.00450/subscribed minute (up to 20,000 minutes).

Free Plan: Available

Pros

Easy to set up and deploy.

Able to create private rooms.

Can be integrated with WordPress, Squarespace

and Zoho platform.

Cons

Mobile app integration not available currently.

Significantly expensive compared to providers that offer on a Participant Minutes scheme.

Extremely limited 2-pax UI view.

Lacks many commonly used features, such as recording & saving, group chat, screen sharing, private chat, live streaming.

3. 8x8 Jitsi as a Service

8x8 Jitsi as a Service is another popular enterprise-grade video meeting solution, which enables you to build and deploy secure and reliable video meetings directly into your platform with ease.



Loaded with power-packed features, such as raise your hand, push-to-talk mode, screen sharing and remote desktop control, Jitsi as a Service pushes the customer experience a few notches above. In addition, being both HIPPA and GDPR compliant, it’s a name to reckon with regarding security and regulatory compliances.

Free Trial: Available

Pricing: Available in four-tiered plans:

Basic: $99/month

Standard: $499/month

Business: $999/month

Enterprise: Available on Request

*A Monthly Active User: It’s defined as a unique user who participated in at least one video meeting along with another user for 30 days.

Pros

Smart UI layout

Robust security

A broad array of CPaaS features

Vibrant developer community

Cons

Expensive pricing

Only up to 30 participants can participants per session

Lacks some essential features, such as annotation and whiteboard

Not suitable for small companies and developers

4. EnableX Low Code Video Embed

EnableX has emerged as a significant CPaaS player recently. With its Low Code Video Embed, you can build and deploy a high-quality video meeting solution right into your application workflow in just three steps using 1-line of code.

Having a superior capability, whether scalability, flexibility, security and pricing, EnableX Video Embed offers value for money. Loved by both developers and CXOs, it offers fully customisable features, with greater UI control than similar platforms available in the market.

Free Trial: Available

Pricing: It has a simple billing formula based on the pay-as-you-use pricing model. The basic plan starts at $0.0040/Participant/Min. The pricing plan is affordable, with no hidden or additional charges for value-added features like video resolution and screen sharing.

Pros

Multiple pre-built UI templates.

Option to choose from Permanent, Scheduled and Ad hoc meeting room.

Comprehensive features comprising whiteboard, live streaming, room lock etc.

Robust security protocols, such as HIPPA and GDPR compliant.



Cons

Some advance level features are missing that includes raising your hand, no breakout room and annotation.

Yet to have a webinar solution.

Conclusion

In the era of changing business needs and fast-evolving market dynamics, the need for rapid development and deployment of applications is a necessity for enterprises.

The low code platforms, therefore, are here to stay for long. Sensing the vast potential, many CPaaS providers have jumped on to join the low code bandwagon; the right choice, however, depends on the correct assessment of business needs and budget allocated for the purpose.

