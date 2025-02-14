Mid-Feb Already Feels Like Mid-Year: A Recap of 2025’s Major (Around) Tech Events

As we reach mid-February 2025, the pace of events has been so rapid that it feels as though half the year has already passed. Here’s a concise overview of the significant developments that have unfolded thus far:

AI Innovations and Rivalries

In the realm of artificial intelligence, French startup Mistral AI has emerged as a formidable competitor to industry giants. Founded in April 2023 by former engineers from Google DeepMind and Meta Platforms, Mistral AI has developed advanced open-weight large language models, positioning itself as a notable alternative to proprietary AI systems.





Their open-weight large language models have gained significant traction, particularly in Europe, where there's a growing demand for alternatives to U.S.-based AI systems. Mistral AI's approach aligns with the EU's focus on open and transparent AI development.



Defense Sector Developments





Another French startup, Exotrail, has made significant strides in the defense sector. Specializing in space logistics and propulsion systems, Exotrail has been instrumental in advancing rocket technology, contributing to Europe’s growing presence in space defense initiatives.

In February 2025, they secured a major contract with the European Space Agency to develop next-generation satellite propulsion systems, further solidifying their position in the industry.



Controversial Moves in Venture Capital





In early February 2025, venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) announced the hiring of Daniel Penny, a former Marine veteran, as a deal partner for its American Dynamism team. Penny was previously involved in a 2023 subway incident in New York City, where he restrained Jordan Neely, a homeless man, leading to Neely’s death.

Penny was acquitted of criminal charges in December 2024. Many questioned the decision, given Penny's controversial past, while others defended it as an example of second chances. This move has led to increased scrutiny of hiring practices in the VC industry.



Cryptocurrency Turbulence





In the cryptocurrency arena, President Donald Trump launched a meme coin named $TRUMP just before his inauguration. The $TRUMP coin saw an explosive growth shortly after its launch, with its value soaring overnight.

The coin's market capitalization reached approximately $14 billion at its peak. However, it's important to note that shortly after, Melania Trump introduced her own meme coin, $MELANIA, which also experienced rapid growth followed by a sharp decline. The $MELANIA coin's market cap reached around $5 billion at its peak.



Government Efficiency Initiatives





President Trump appointed Elon Musk to lead the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This initiative aims to streamline federal operations and reduce bureaucratic inefficiencies. Musk has assembled a team of young technologists, often referred to as “baby-faced assassins,” to spearhead this effort.





The DOGE is not a traditional Cabinet-level department but a temporary organization within the Executive Office of the President. Musk's team of young technologists includes Akash Bobba (21), Edward Coristine (19), Luke Farritor (23), Gautier Cole Killian (24), Gavin Kliger (25), and Ethan Shaotran (22). Their appointment has raised concerns about their experience and qualifications.



Geographical Renaming Controversies





In a move reflecting his “America First” policy, President Trump ordered the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. This decision has sparked debates among cartographers, politicians, and the public, reminiscent of past presidential actions such as the renaming of North America’s highest peak from Denali back to Mt. McKinley.





With these rapid-fire developments, 2025 is shaping up to be anything but slow. If the first two months are any indication, we’re in for a wild ride—expect more surprises, more drama, and a whole lot of shaking things up. Buckle up.