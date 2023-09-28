Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Microsoft Proposes Morality Test for LLMs: Is AI on the Naughty or Nice List?by@mikeyoung44
    882 reads

    Microsoft Proposes Morality Test for LLMs: Is AI on the Naughty or Nice List?

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The authors of a new paper combined human psychology and AI research to create a "defining issues test" for LLMs.
    featured image - Microsoft Proposes Morality Test for LLMs: Is AI on the Naughty or Nice List?
    machine-learning #ai #ai-morality #ai-and-ethics #llms
    Mike Young HackerNoon profile picture

    @mikeyoung44

    Mike Young

    Among other things, launching AIModels.fyi ... Find the right AI model for your project - https://aimodels.fyi

    Receive Stories from @mikeyoung44

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Steampunk Meets AI: A Complete Guide to Arcane Diffusion
    Published at Apr 04, 2023 by mikeyoung44 #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    tl;dr of Elon Musk's interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin (HackerNoon's Version) (Partly Satire)
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by linh #elon-musk
    Article Thumbnail
    Struck by a Zero-Day: What's Your Next Move?
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by chrisray #cybersecurity
    Article Thumbnail
    Humans vs. AI: A Scoreboard Update on the Ongoing Battle
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by thetechpanda #ai-randd
    Article Thumbnail
    Automating Sportsmanship : AI for Behavior Score Analytics
    Published at Nov 30, 2023 by harshaljani #artificial-intelligence
    Article Thumbnail
    Level Up Your Guide Writing Game This Holiday Season
    Published at Nov 30, 2023 by drone #writing
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!