2,385 reads

Microsoft Fabric IQ Puts Ontology Back on the Map — and Back in the Confusion

by
byGeorge Anadiotis@linked_do

Got Tech, Data, AI and Media, and not afraid to use them.

December 18th, 2025
featured image - Microsoft Fabric IQ Puts Ontology Back on the Map — and Back in the Confusion
    Speed
    Voice
George Anadiotis
← Previous

AI Courses Are Failing Workers. Pragmatic AI Training Offers a Better Way.

Up Next →

What Comes After the AI Bubble?

About Author

George Anadiotis HackerNoon profile picture
George Anadiotis@linked_do

Got Tech, Data, AI and Media, and not afraid to use them.

Read my storiesAbout @linked_do

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#ai#ontology#data-science#data-modeling#semantic-web#graph-database#graph-rag#hackernoon-top-story

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here
Archives
Bsky

Related Stories