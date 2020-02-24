Microservices Wars: Spring Boot Vs. Ballerina

Discover, triage, and prioritize Java errors in real-time
Software architect and evangelist; Director of Developer Relations @ WSO2 Inc.
buildscript {
repositories {
mavenCentral()
}
dependencies {
classpath("org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-gradle-plugin:2.2.1.RELEASE")
}
}
apply plugin: 'java'
apply plugin: 'org.springframework.boot'
apply plugin: 'io.spring.dependency-management'
bootJar {
baseName = 'student-registry-service'
version = '0.1.0'
}
repositories {
mavenCentral()
}
sourceCompatibility = 1.8
targetCompatibility = 1.8
dependencies {
compile("org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-starter-web")
testCompile('org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-starter-test')
}
” inside this directory. In Unix-like systems, you can use the following command.
src/main/java/org/demo
mkdir -p src/main/java/org/demo
package org.demo;
import org.springframework.boot.SpringApplication;
import org.springframework.boot.autoconfigure.SpringBootApplication;
@SpringBootApplication
public class Application {
public static void main(String[] args) {
SpringApplication.run(Application.class, args);
}
}
package org.demo;
public class Student {
private String id;
private String name;
private Major major = Major.CS;
public String getId() {
return id;
}
public String getName() {
return name;
}
public Major getMajor() {
return major;
}
public void setId(String id) {
this.id = id;
}
public void setName(String name) {
this.name = name;
}
public void setMajor(Major major) {
this.major = major;
}
}
enum Major {
CS,
Physics,
Chemistry
}
package org.demo;
import java.util.HashMap;
import java.util.Map;
import org.springframework.http.HttpStatus;
import org.springframework.web.bind.annotation.DeleteMapping;
import org.springframework.web.bind.annotation.GetMapping;
import org.springframework.web.bind.annotation.PathVariable;
import org.springframework.web.bind.annotation.PostMapping;
import org.springframework.web.bind.annotation.PutMapping;
import org.springframework.web.bind.annotation.RequestBody;
import org.springframework.web.bind.annotation.RestController;
import org.springframework.web.server.ResponseStatusException;
@RestController
public class StudentRegistryController {
private Map<String, Student> registry = new HashMap<>();
@GetMapping("/registry/{id}")
public Student lookupStudent(@PathVariable("id") String id) {
Student student = this.registry.get(id);
if (student == null) {
throw new ResponseStatusException(HttpStatus.NOT_FOUND, "Student with the given id does not exist");
}
return student;
}
@PostMapping("/registry/")
public void addStudent(@RequestBody Student student) {
if (this.registry.containsKey(student.getId())) {
throw new ResponseStatusException(HttpStatus.BAD_REQUEST, "Student with the given id already exists");
}
this.registry.put(student.getId(), student);
}
@PutMapping("/registry/")
public void updateStudent(@RequestBody Student student) {
if (!this.registry.containsKey(student.getId())) {
throw new ResponseStatusException(HttpStatus.BAD_REQUEST, "Student with the given id does not exist");
}
this.registry.put(student.getId(), student);
}
@DeleteMapping("/registry/{id}")
public void deleteStudent(@PathVariable("id") String id) {
this.registry.remove(id);
}
}
java -jar build/libs/student-registry-service-0.1.0.jar
$ curl -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"id":"W01", "name":"Jack", "major":"CS"}' http://localhost:8080/registry/
$ curl http://localhost:8080/registry/W01
{"id":"W01","name":"Jack","major":"CS"}
$ curl -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X PUT -d '{"id":"W01", "name":"Jack", "major":"Physics"}' http://localhost:8080/registry/
$ curl http://localhost:8080/registry/W01
{"id":"W01","name":"Jack","major":"Physics"}
$ curl -X DELETE http://localhost:8080/registry/W01
$ curl http://localhost:8080/registry/W01
{"timestamp":"2019-11-27T05:27:40.185+0000","status":404,"error":"Not Found","message":"Student with the given id does not exist","path":"/registry/1"}
$ curl -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"id":"W02", "name":"Saman"}' http://localhost:8080/registry/
$ curl http://localhost:8080/registry/W02
{"id":"W02","name":"Saman","major":"CS"}
import ballerina/http;
public const CS = "CS";
public const PHYSICS = "Physics";
public const CHEMISTRY = "Chemistry";
type Major CS|PHYSICS|CHEMISTRY;
type Student record {
string id;
string name;
Major major = CS;
};
map<Student> students = {};
@http:ServiceConfig {
basePath: "/registry"
}
service StudentRegistry on new http:Listener(8080) {
@http:ResourceConfig {
path: "/{id}",
methods: ["GET"]
}
resource function lookupStudent(http:Caller caller, http:Request request, string id) returns error? {
Student? student = students[id];
if student is () {
check self.respond(caller, "Student with the given id does not exist", 404);
} else {
check caller->respond(check json.constructFrom(student));
}
}
@http:ResourceConfig {
path: "/",
methods: ["POST"],
body: "student"
}
resource function addStudent(http:Caller caller, http:Request request, Student student) returns error? {
if students.hasKey(student.id) {
check self.respond(caller, "Student with the given id already exists", 400);
return;
}
students[student.id] = student;
check caller->ok();
}
@http:ResourceConfig {
path: "/",
methods: ["PUT"],
body: "student"
}
resource function updateStudent(http:Caller caller, http:Request request, Student student) returns error? {
if !students.hasKey(student.id) {
check self.respond(caller, "Student with the given id does not exist", 400);
return;
}
students[student.id] = student;
check caller->ok();
}
@http:ResourceConfig {
path: "/{id}",
methods: ["DELETE"]
}
resource function deleteStudent(http:Caller caller, http:Request request, string id) returns error? {
var res = trap students.remove(id);
check caller->ok();
}
function respond(http:Caller caller, string msg, int sc) returns error? {
http:Response resp = new;
resp.statusCode = sc;
resp.setTextPayload(msg);
check caller->respond(resp);
}
}
ballerina build student_registry.bal
ballerina run student_registry.jar