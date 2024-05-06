Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    MicroPython Analysis: Exploring Crypto API Usage and Custom Implementationsby@cryptosovereignty
    110 reads

    MicroPython Analysis: Exploring Crypto API Usage and Custom Implementations

    by Crypto Sovereignty Through Technology, Math & LuckMay 6th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    LICMA's analysis of MicroPython reveals no crypto misuses but highlights the prevalence of custom AES implementations written in Python and C. This reflects common practices in embedded code, emphasizing the need for hybrid analysis approaches to understand crypto patterns in performance-critical environments.
    featured image - MicroPython Analysis: Exploring Crypto API Usage and Custom Implementations
    Crypto Sovereignty Through Technology, Math & Luck HackerNoon profile picture

    Authors:

    (1) Anna-Katharina Wickert, Technische Universität Darmstadt, Darmstadt, Germany ([email protected]);

    (2) Lars Baumgärtner, Technische Universität Darmstadt, Darmstadt, Germany ([email protected]);

    (3) Florian Breitfelder, Technische Universität Darmstadt, Darmstadt, Germany ([email protected]);

    (4) Mira Mezini, Technische Universität Darmstadt, Darmstadt, Germany ([email protected]).

    Abstract and 1 Introduction

    2 Background

    3 Design and Implementation of Licma and 3.1 Design

    3.2 Implementation

    4 Methodology and 4.1 Searching and Downloading Python Apps

    4.2 Comparison with Previous Studies

    5 Evaluation and 5.1 GitHub Python Projects

    5.2 MicroPython

    6 Comparison with previous studies

    7 Threats to Validity

    8 Related Work

    9 Conclusion, Acknowledgments, and References

    5.2 MicroPython

    When we applied LICMA upon the 5 source files containing crypto API usages of the MicroPython data set, we identified no misuse. For this reason, we inspected the MicroPython repositories for usages of other crypto functions not covered by LICMA and identified 5 additional files. We notice that the crypto module ucryptolib which is provided by MicroPython, is only used by tests in 2 projects. For the remaining 3 findings, the crypto functions are written in C rather than Python. Thus, these files were removed due to our filter steps described in Section 4.1.2.


    Our small analysis of MicroPython projects shows that for further exploration of MicroPython applications, we need to consider custom implementations of AES in Python and C. This seems to be a common pattern for embedded code where performance is important and low-level code is often shipped as custom C blobs. Thus, we can observe the importance of hybrid analysis approaches [5, 10].


    Figure 4: Comparison of our evaluation results with the results of CryptoLint [4] and CryptoREX [13].


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


    Rootstock Grants Program
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Crypto Sovereignty Through Technology, Math & Luck HackerNoon profile picture
    Crypto Sovereignty Through Technology, Math & Luck@cryptosovereignty
    We believe everyone should have ultimate control and ownership over their cryptographic assets and digital transactions.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgweb3 #crypto-api #licma #micropython #github-projects #api-design #api-security #python-crypto-api #python-crypto-misuses

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    How Centralized is Decentralized?
    by cryptosovereignty
    Jan 16, 2024
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    A Review of API Design Patterns: The Pros and Cons
    by nfrankel
    Jan 18, 2023
    #books
    Article Thumbnail
    The Role Of Affordance In Software Design
    by fagnerbrack
    Jul 11, 2017
    #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    An API-First Approach For Designing Restful APIs
    by ntakashi
    Nov 01, 2020
    #api
    Article Thumbnail
    API Choice Overload
    by anthony-morris
    May 05, 2021
    #api
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas