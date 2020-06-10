Micro Optimization: Don't Get Lost In The Rabbit Hole

Subscribe to Hacker Noon's best tech stories, delivered at noon
['valid_value1', 'valid_value2'].includes(value);
const VALID_VALUES = new Set(['valid_value1', 'valid_value2']);
VALID_VALUES.has(value);
is faster than
array.includes()
but not in experiment (B).
set.has()
// SETUP
const keys = ['build', 'connected', 'firmware', 'model', 'status']
const set = new Set(keys);
// RUN
const randomKey = keys[Math.floor(Math.random() * keys.length)];
keys.includes(randomKey) // --> Faster
set.has(randomKey)
// SETUP
var keys = [...Array(512)]
.map((_, index) => String.fromCharCode(index + 32));
var set = new Set(keys);
// RUN
const randomKey = String.fromCharCode(~~(Math.random() * keys.length * 2) + 32);
keys.includes(randomKey)
set.has(randomKey) // --> Faster
start becoming more efficient than an
set
?
array
and
.has()
so I am voluntarily excluding the construction of the Set from the benchmark.
.includes()
// SETUP - not included in the perf measure.
var SIZE = 1000;
var GLOBAL_ARRAY = [];
for (var i = 0; i < SIZE; i++) {
GLOBAL_ARRAY.push('key_' + i);
}
var GLOBAL_SET = new Set(GLOBAL_ARRAY);
var LAST_KEY = 'key_' + (SIZE - 1);
var suiteHasVsIncludes = new Benchmark.Suite;
// BENCHMARK on MISS
GLOBAL_ARRAY.includes('key_unknown');
GLOBAL_SET.has('key_unknown');
// BENCHMARK on HIT - WORSE CASE SCENARIO
GLOBAL_ARRAY.includes(LAST_KEY);
GLOBAL_SET.has(LAST_KEY);
// BENCHMARK on HIT - BEST CASE SCENARIO
GLOBAL_ARRAY.includes('key_0');
GLOBAL_SET.has('key_0');
doesn’t vary much with the Size, as it should have a complexity of O(1). The cost of a miss in the array is linear until 5 000 (hard to see because of the log scale in X-axis). So far it’s coherent with the complexity, as we have to loop over all the items O(N). However, there is a massive drop after.
Set
and
set.has()
until you reach a SIZE of 5 000, arrays perform x8 times faster, after a 100 000
array.includes()
is x10K times faster.
set.has()
Try 1: array.includes() x 27,033 ops/sec ±41.13% (82 runs sampled)
Try 2: array.includes() x 9,286 ops/sec ±15.05% (83 runs sampled)
actually tells you to be careful. There was a ±41.13% difference within the 82 runs. It’s pretty fishy and you should probably discard this run.
Benchmark.js
is O(N) while
array
uses an O(1) lookup in a Hashtable.
set
is performing 8 times better than
array.includes()
set.has()
var player1 = {
name: "Alice",
score: 87
};
var player2 = {
name: "Bob",
score: 56
}
var set = new Set();
set.add(player1);
set.add(player2);
player2.score = 66;
set.has(player2) // -> true
What about other language?
The implementation for
Both OpenJDK 7 and OpenJDK 6 are using a random number as explained in the following article How does the default hashCode() work? (2)
Java
, you simply can’t hash (some) mutable objects:
Python
mylist = []
d = {}
d[mylist] = 1
Traceback (most recent call last):
File "<stdin>", line 1, in <module>
TypeError: unhashable type: 'list'
GLOBAL_SET.has('key_0');
, an immutable primitive data type in Javascript! (3)
string
🔬vs
stringDo not confuse
Stringthe primitive and
stringthe standard built-in Object. (4) that is a wrapper around the primitive type, and as an Object String are mutable.
String
var name = new String('Alice'); // returns a mutable object.
? I had to know. I was back to the beginning, so I made a final move.
string
in v8 codebase, I ended up with +3000 results, so I realised that was a bad idea 😅. I looked for
Set
to narrow it down, as they both rely on the same hashmap implementation. I found my entry point:
WeakSet
class BaseCollectionsAssembler : public CodeStubAssembler {
public:
explicit BaseCollectionsAssembler(compiler::CodeAssemblerState* state) : CodeStubAssembler(state) {}
virtual ~BaseCollectionsAssembler() = default;
protected:
enum Variant { kMap, kSet, kWeakMap, kWeakSet };
// Adds an entry to a collection. For Maps, properly handles extracting the
// key and value from the entry (see LoadKeyValue()).
void AddConstructorEntry(Variant variant, TNode<Context> context,
TNode<Object> collection, TNode<Object> add_function,
TNode<Object> key_value,
Label* if_may_have_side_effects = nullptr,
Label* if_exception = nullptr,
TVariable<Object>* var_exception = nullptr);
,
Map
,
Set
and
WeakMap
.
WeakSet
TNode<HeapObject> CollectionsBuiltinsAssembler::AllocateTable(
Variant variant, TNode<IntPtrT> at_least_space_for) {
if (variant == kMap || variant == kWeakMap) {
return AllocateOrderedHashTable<OrderedHashMap>();
} else {
return AllocateOrderedHashTable<OrderedHashSet>();
}
}
method and it calls
AllocateTable
. I am going to spare you a couple of jumps. I ended up looking at the constructor of the class
AllocateOrderedHashTable<OrderedHashSet>
OrderedHashTable
// OrderedHashTable is a HashTable with Object keys that preserves
// insertion order. There are Map and Set interfaces (OrderedHashMap
// and OrderedHashTable, below). It is meant to be used by JSMap/JSSet.
template <class Derived, int entrysize>
class OrderedHashTable : public FixedArray {
public:
// Returns an OrderedHashTable (possibly |table|) with enough space
// to add at least one new element.
static MaybeHandle<Derived> EnsureGrowable(Isolate* isolate,
Handle<Derived> table);
has two different implementations, depending on the size required.
OrderedHashTable
is similar to the
SmallOrderedHashTable
, except for the memory layout uses byte instead of Smi (SMall Integer) as the hash key. It starts with 4 buckets, then it doubles capacity until it reaches 256.
OrderedHashTable
. This doesn’t explain by itself the fact that Set is less performant for small size than an array.
OrderedHashTable
🔬Hash table are designed to provide O(1) access time to N items. To do so they allocate M memory slots, called buckets. To avoid collision they pick M >> N. Collision are stored as a link list in a bucket.
What’s the difference between HashTable and OrderedHashTable?
Hash table are not designed to list all N elements. For that you would need to loop over all the M buckets even if they are empty. Javascript specifies that all collections have amethod, that allows you to iterate efficiently over the keys. An OrderedHashTable maintains another list of keys inserted in order. (it’s a tradeoff between speed and memory).
.keys()
var set = new Set(['key1', 'key2']);
set.keys() // -> we want to iterate over the keys
you end up calling an
set.has()
, that will call
OrderedHashTableMethod::hasKey()
OrderedHashTableMethod::FindEntry()
template <class Derived>
int SmallOrderedHashTable<Derived>::FindEntry(Isolate* isolate, Object key) {
DisallowHeapAllocation no_gc;
Object hash = key->GetHash();
if (hash->IsUndefined(isolate)) return kNotFound;
int entry = HashToFirstEntry(Smi::ToInt(hash));
// Walk the chain in the bucket to find the key.
while (entry != kNotFound) {
Object candidate_key = KeyAt(entry);
if (candidate_key->SameValueZero(key)) return entry;
entry = GetNextEntry(entry);
}
return kNotFound;
}
works. If you don’t want to read the code let me sum up for you. Depending on the type of the Isolate (Object, String, Array), the hash function will differ.
key->GetHash()
the hash code is generated by iteration on every character.
string
// Object Hash returns a random number.
int Isolate::GenerateIdentityHash(uint32_t mask) {
int hash;
int attempts = 0;
do {
hash = random_number_generator()->NextInt() & mask;
} while (hash == 0 && attempts++ < 30);
return hash != 0 ? hash : 1;
}
// String Hash returns hash based on iteration for each character.
template <typename Char>
uint32_t HashString(String string, size_t start, int length, uint64_t seed) {
DisallowHeapAllocation no_gc;
if (length > String::kMaxHashCalcLength) {
return StringHasher::GetTrivialHash(length);
}
std::unique_ptr<Char[]> buffer;
const Char* chars;
if (string.IsConsString()) {
DCHECK_EQ(0, start);
DCHECK(!string.IsFlat());
buffer.reset(new Char[length]);
String::WriteToFlat(string, buffer.get(), 0, length);
chars = buffer.get();
} else {
chars = string.GetChars<Char>(no_gc) + start;
}
return StringHasher::HashSequentialString<Char>(chars, length, seed);
}
🔬If you are familiar with C++, you could wonder why they don’t use the
C++ Standard Libraryimplementation of a HashTable. From my understanding is that because a HashTable in the standard lib is typed. You can only insert object of the same type. In javascript they need an extra wrapper to be able to store different types in the same set. Moreover in the std:lib Set are actually implemented as a binary search tree, not as a HashTable, so lookup is O(Nlog(N)).
std::lib
is working in Javascript, to be able to understand why
Set
performs better for the smaller sizes we need to understand how it’s implemented.
array
“JavaScript objects can have arbitrary properties associated with them. However JS engine is able to optimize properties whose names are purely numeric, most specifically array indices.”
are used when the array is full and has no hole. In this case, the underlying memory layout is optimised in C++.
PACKED_ELEMENT
, on the other hand, are used for sparse arrays, every time you create a hole in an array the memory layout change from
HOLEY_ELEMENTS
to
PACKED
and you can never go back to
HOLEY
PACKED
is that v8 cannot guarantee that they will have a value to return, and because prototype can be overridden, v8 has to go up the chain of the prototype to check if there is value somewhere.
HOLEY_ELEMENTS
we know the value exists so we don’t inspect the full prototype allowing fast access 🚀!
PACKED_ELEMENTS
var SIZE = 1000;
var GLOBAL_ARRAY = []
for (var i = 0; i < SIZE; i++) {
GLOBAL_ARRAY.push('key_' + i);
}
type. So because v8 knows there is no hole in my array, it will optimise the underlying memory and use fast access. If I had initialised my array differently, for instance,
PACKED_ELEMENTS
var = GLOBAL_ARRAY = new Array(
SIZE
then I would make sure the creation is faster as v8 will allocate the right amount of memory upfront.
)
so the lookup would be slower as I can’t use fast access anymore.
HOLEY_ELEMENTS
properties, whereas array has indices that map to elements compactly stored in memory allowing extra fast access.
HOLLEY_ELEMENTS
🔬vs
i++This one is a classic one in
++iinterview, it says that
C++actually creates a copy of i then increment the variable then replace i with the new value. But
i++is directly incrementing the value, so it’s faster.
++i