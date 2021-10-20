Metroid Dread Review: The Best 2D Metroid Game Ever Made

After 19 years since the last original 2D installment in the series, Metroid Dread has finally landed on the Nintendo Switch. The game features Samus Aran at her absolute best and firing on all cylinders as the badass bounty hunter she is. This is a challenging game and reaching the end credits requires total technical mastery of the gameplay systems. Bosses are flashy and mechanically dynamic but the game takes steps to ensure that it feels fair and paces itself appropriately. Samus controls amazingly, and nothing ever feels like a chore. MercurySteam has created what is, in my opinion, the best 2D Metroid game ever made