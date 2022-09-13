Metaverse - The Next Generation of the Internet

The Metaverse is a collection of shared 3D virtual spaces linked to a virtual universe outside the actual universe. In the Metaverse, replicas of things, people, etc., from the real world can be brought in, and users can interact with virtual objects through AR, VR, the internet, cryptocurrency tools, etc. Users can own digital assets in the virtual world through NFT (non-fungible token) NFT is the key to identity verification and asset identification for users in the metaverse.

Metaverse is a hot keyword phrase, especially in the tech world. Currently, leading technology companies such as Meta, Microsoft, etc., gradually join and invest in this virtual world. So what is Metaverse? Why is it considered the next version of the internet? Let's find out this answer through this article!

1. What is a Metaverse?

The key elements that make up the Metaverse digital super-universe are the combined term "meta" (beyond) and "verse" (universe). Thus, the metaverse is a collection of shared 3D virtual spaces linked to a virtual universe outside the actual universe.





In the metaverse, replicas of things, people, etc., from the real world can be brought in, and users can interact with virtual objects through AR, VR, the internet, cryptocurrency tools, etc.

2. The Main Factor That Creates a Digital Universe.

Augmented Reality (AR)

AR is a technology that enriches the user's perception. It focuses on combining the real world with virtual objects, not separating the user into a space like virtual reality. In addition, users can interact with virtual objects in real space.



Pokemon Go - a game that applies AR technology

Virtual Reality (VR)

VR is a technology that brings users to experience and explore 3D digital worlds in life-size, like the real world. It's just you and the virtualized components built by hardware/hardware devices.



To control and explore the 3D virtual environment, users need to use virtual reality-enabled devices such as headsets, gloves, etc. Some modern VR devices have real-time tracking features, and users can use all five senses to explore.





Difference between AR & VR



AR VR Device Just a phone with a camera

Requires exceptional equipment support (headset, gloves, etc.) Purpose Add things to reality and augment the real world.

Replace reality and fully simulate the virtual environment Experience 25% virtual experience 75% real experience 75% virtual experience 25% real experience Control of feeling Create a feeling of being in the real world Visual senses under system control Immersion Partial immersion in a virtual world Full virtual immersion

Blockchain

Blockchain is the factor that makes the difference between Metaverse and the Internet. Blockchain allows users to own digital assets in the virtual world through NFT (non-fungible token). The assets in the Metaverse, as NFT, are encrypted and stored in the blockchain. NFT is the key to identity verification and asset identification for users in the virtual universe.





Therefore, users can be assured of copyright and asset authentication. In particular, users can bring assets from one virtual world to another. If these two worlds are linked, the blockchain will confirm the ownership of digital assets by users in both worlds.

3. Internet

The Internet is a system of interconnected computer networks in which users on one computer can communicate and share information with users on other computers.





The above factors and artificial intelligence (AI) build the premise to promote the next generation of Internet development. As a result, Metaverse can bring users to experience and explore an alternate world. Through avatars, users can interact freely between humans and digital humans.





They share a virtual universe, where activities and things occur like in the real world. Therefore, Metaverse has high applicability, solving geographical barriers and epidemics to support users interacting, working, entertaining, etc.



Some use cases of a metaverse in real life.





The internet is an open space, free from restrictions and censorship. That's why they are expanding, growing, and gaining popularity so quickly. However, the internet does not provide "space" and "interaction" for users. In addition, there are some risks when users access the internet, such as being tracked, personal information is not secured, etc. Web surfers need to be smart enough to avoid falling for internet scams.





The current metaverse is still in its infancy but has a lot of potential waiting for people to discover and develop in the future. Metaverse is not a product, it’s the next generation that inherits and overcomes the limitations of the internet to create great experiences and utilities.