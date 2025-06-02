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Meta Tutorial In Games: How It Works and Why It’s Useful

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byAleksey Tsigelnikov@atsigelnikov

Developer on War Robots project at MY.GAMES (Pixonic)

June 2nd, 2025
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Aleksey Tsigelnikov

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Aleksey Tsigelnikov@atsigelnikov

Developer on War Robots project at MY.GAMES (Pixonic)

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TOPICS

gaming#game-development#mobile-app-development#why-game-tutorials-matter#how-to-build-a-tutorial#tutorial-architecture#game-building-roadmap#game-design#visual-settings-in-game-design

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