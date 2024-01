Too Long; Didn't Read

Ohio accuses Meta of violating the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act (CSPA) by engaging in unfair and deceptive acts, including deceptive representations and causing harm to young users. The state contends that each act constitutes a separate violation, and Meta persisted in such actions despite previous Ohio court decisions finding such practices to be CSPA violations. The legal battle intensifies with potential repercussions for Meta.