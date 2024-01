Too Long; Didn't Read

New York's Attorney General alleges that Meta violated FTC Act § 5 under Executive Law § 63(12), claiming that Meta engaged in repeated illegality through unfair acts in the design, advertising, promotion, marketing, and distribution of Social Media Platforms. The state contends that Meta's conduct has caused substantial, unavoidable harm to consumers, outweighing any countervailing benefits. Legal consequences may follow as the battle intensifies.