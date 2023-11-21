Meta Accused of Harms to Connecticut Users in Unfair Trade Practices Case

Too Long; Didn't Read

In the ongoing legal saga, the State of Connecticut accuses Meta Platforms of violating the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act. The lawsuit alleges that Meta's actions, detailed in paragraphs 846 through 850, constitute deceptive, oppressive, and unethical trade practices. Specifically, Meta is accused of causing substantial harm to young Connecticut users, leading to compulsive and unhealthy use of its Social Media Platforms. The State seeks civil penalties for Meta's alleged unfair and deceptive conduct.