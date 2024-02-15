Meet UGLA ERP, Runner-up of the Startups of the Year in Kyiv.





UGLA ERP was founded in 2022 in Kyiv with the goal of facilitating business process management, increasing productivity, and enhancing the competitiveness of enterprises. Ukrainian ERP offers an intuitive and powerful toolkit for business process automation, as well as data analysis and visualization to help companies make more informed decisions.





Tell us how your startup is changing the world.

ERP systems have been an undeniable trend in recent years despite "black swans" such as pandemics and wars. Every year, ERP demonstrates steady growth.





Today, even large companies offer their employees hybrid or fully online work formats - after the global pandemic of recent years, working from home or from anywhere in the world has become a daily norm. In Ukraine, the impact of the pandemic in 2022 was amplified by the war-forced migration within the country and externally became a significant factor in cementing remote work formats.





Some large companies, especially those without a physical production cycle, may not have a single office or even coworking space, so all collaboration takes place online. This should also be taken into account when building business processes. Therefore, cloud solutions are becoming a cornerstone for most companies already.





In addition to the almost traditional cloud solutions, their mobile versions are also gaining momentum - in today's fast-paced world, more and more people are doing their work on the go or simultaneously from multiple devices.





Thus, UGLA ERP is changing the world precisely because it is accessible from anywhere, allowing you to provide your employees with the flexibility to work whenever and wherever they want. Not to mention that cloud solutions are generally more accessible than local systems.

What sets you apart from the competition?

UGLA ERP is a next-generation system that combines all the tools for managing and planning business processes. We developed our program in collaboration with advisors from various industries, focusing on business needs and user convenience for all employees. Additionally, UGLA ERP has a workflow feature that allows you to customize the business processes you need. By choosing UGLA ERP, you get all the necessary tools right away, with no additional costs. The cost of our software is affordable for any business.





What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to solve this problem?

First of all, our team consists of very brave guys and girls, as we constantly work in Kyiv during the war. We have a great combination of experience and creativity, which is why we manage to implement what sometimes seems impossible. That's why I think we're the ones to solve the problem of business process planning because we've managed to combine experience, intelligence, and creativity. And, of course, we're 100% fearless.

If you weren’t building your startup, what would you be doing?

I think we would create something else but 100% Ukrainian))





At the moment, how do you measure success? What are your core metrics?

Of course, the number of satisfied clients is essential to us. But it's also important for us to receive feedback and understand that our partners confirm that the main goal of UGLA ERP is being achieved. It involves saving time for employees and management for strategic tasks, personal development, and time with family and friends.





As for success metrics, we use standard business metrics such as CAC (Customer Acquisition Cost), MRR (Monthly Recurring Revenue), ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue), LTV (Customer Lifetime Value), ARPU (Average Revenue Per User), Revenue, and others.





What goals are you looking forward to accomplishing in 2024?

Firstly, to create solutions for other industries such as pharmaceuticals, retail, manufacturing, etc. Secondly, we have specific plans to enter new markets, namely the USA, UK, and some European countries. Of course, there are plans regarding the number of our partners.

Which trend(s) are you most excited about in 2024? Share your reasons.

I believe that the biggest trends will be associated with even greater integration of ERP into all business processes and planning. Undoubtedly, the application of AI, IoT, and GenAI. Of course, data security will also be crucial.





2023 had been another crazy year, especially in tech, with layoffs and the Generative AI takeover! Which trend are you most concerned about? Be as brief or as detailed as you like.

The development of AI, ML, and GenAI.

Share your biggest success so far and/or your biggest failure so far.

Oh, I'm sure our biggest success is that we continue to work despite all the obstacles. Overall, we had a successful year; we participated in international conferences such as WEB SUMMIT and Viva Tech, where we were able to represent Ukraine and our software.





We would love your feedback on HackerNoon as a tech publication! How has your experience been with us?

We're just starting our journey with you, but we're already in love! There's so much interesting information, so many opportunities for startups, convenience, and creativity.

Any words of wisdom you’d like to share with us?

Perhaps "be brave no matter what".





Startups of The Year is HackerNoon’s Flagship community-driven event celebrating startups that survived and thrived in 2023. 30,000 startups across 4200+ cities and six continents participated this year to be crowned the best startup in their city. See our global winners announcement here. Companies that blog more get 67% more leads - Jumpstart your company’s blogging journey by purchasing our Business Blogging Package. The 2023 Startups Of The Year is sponsored by: .TECH Domains. The winners will get a free .Tech Domain, a HackerNoon NFT, and a Tech Company News Page.



