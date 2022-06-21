11 Fascinating Features Salesforce is Releasing in 2022

The Salesforce ecosystem is buzzing with enthusiasm as winter and spring approach. The start of a new year brings new chances to make an impact. You need more unique features and upgrades to look forward to from Salesforce Partners, particularly Salesforce Admins. The Your Account app can manage your subscriptions and purchase new licenses on your own. This feature has superseded Salesforce Checkout. You can search articles written in various languages in the Knowledge database. It will greatly simplify the lives of service agents all across the world.





Whether you are a Salesforce user, you need to search for features to simplify your job or a consultant, administrator, or developer. They may look for methods to give the best possible end-user experience and each version has something for everyone. Salesforce development helps you to gather the information you will need to get ready for the next software changes in one article:





Say goodbye to checkout and hello to your account app:

With the Sales force's brand-new self-service solution, the Your Account app can manage your subscriptions and purchase new licenses on your own. This feature has superseded Salesforce Checkout. A new landing page exposes you to the Your Account app when you navigate the Checkout page in Salesforce setup. You can travel to the Your Account app or learn by selecting the Your Account option.

Explore for knowledge reports registered in numerous languages:

Einstein at no additional expense, Search improves your organization's search experience. You can search articles written in various languages in the Knowledge database. It will greatly simplify the lives of service agents all across the world. Search looks for pieces that match the words in an agent's query and provides the ones.





Custom Salesforce Development will build in their profile language and the Knowledge base default language. An agent can change the Knowledge language filter to add languages or override the defaults. For all the languages chosen, Search returns relevant results. The global search box and the Knowledge search sidebar are the only places you can search in more than one language.

Obtain Tableau CRM and Data Pipelines Data Together:

You can combine data from Tableau CRM and Data Pipelines to avoid repeating Tableau CRM recipes in Data Pipelines to generate the same information. You can choose which product's restrictions a recipe's run and dataset will utilize if you are utilizing both of these products. To prevent having to recreate and update recipes in both products, use the inputs from either product when constructing recipes.





In Lightning, you can choose from a variety of report types. The flow of creating a report has been updated and improved. When writing an account, you don't have to guess which report type will be most useful. Salesforce Customization enables you to rapidly access frequently used reports and inspect the fields and objects. You can tell the difference between standard and custom reports kind. To reduce clutter, you can conceal report types that are rarely utilized.

Edit numerous Fields Inline on the Declaration Run Page:

You wouldn't believe it if they told you that tabular reports act like object list views with inline editing. You can update many records at once using inline editing on the Report Run page. It doesn't matter if the modifications are in numerous rows or columns. You just need to hit save once you are finished to save everything. It is a great approach to keep several statuses up to date or tidy up data without rebuilding your report.

Manage Expiration dates with an Enhanced User Experience:

The setup page for permission sets and permission set groups has been updated. To give permission sets and permission set groups to users in your org, you can quickly search for and filter them. You can better control the expiration dates with the new Lightning list views.

This is particularly useful when working on projects with deadlines. You can specify a permission set or permission set group's expiration date to coincide with the project's end date and construct a filter for a certain set of users who are part of that project.

Orchestrate Multiuser Processes with Flow Orchestrator:

You can consolidate all of your automated processes in one place with Flow Orchestrator. Orchestrator's no-code method allows you to arrange and transform Flows into stages. You need Certified salesforce developers, and they will apply a strategy for offering numerous advantages.





It may also include increased flexibility when creating approval procedures, improved ability to allocate tasks to any Salesforce user, and greater control over record lifecycles. Use Flow Orchestrator to automate complex operations, and order your Record-Triggered Flows with Flow Trigger Explorer.

Increase Productivity with Orchestrator Work Guide:

Orchestrator Work Guide is a new Lightning Component with the Orchestrator feature. It displays notifications when Orchestrator operations progress once you have added it to your Lightning pages.

The orchestrator creates a work item for the next assignee and displays a notification in the Work Guide component when the work is ready for the next assignee. Without switching contexts, the allocated user may easily examine and complete work on the appropriate record.

Monitor Your Slowest Desktop Record Pages:

Salesforce Lightning Experience provides end-users with a rich and intuitive user experience, but the Lightning pages take longer to load in the browser. To address this, Salesforce included a capability in prior editions that allowed users to analyze the performance of Lightning pages.

You have to hire salesforce API developers who have prompt knowledge of lightning pages. They will provide you with a list of desktop record pages with an EPT of 4 seconds or longer. Analyze such pages and make changes to improve their performance.

Say Hello to the Digital Experience App in Lightning Experience:

The Salesforce CMS app has been renamed Digital Experiences because it includes settings that aren't related to CMS. The name convention has also been updated to reflect the Digital Experiences setup menu. In addition to editing your CMS content, you can use this app to see the details of your site and the underlying foundation it employs. Your website can also be archived using this application.

Experience a more efficient collaborative Forecasts setup:

The Salesforce setup page for collaborative forecasts has been redesigned. Forecast Types and Settings are now on the same page, so you don't have to switch between pages to configure them. If you get lost, you will discover several useful links on the same page to learn more about Collaborative Forecasts. It is only available in Lightning Experience.





Final thoughts:

The significant developments from the Sales force's spring announcement are summarized here. They encourage you to become comfortable with all of these tools, use Trailhead GO to continue studying, and not be afraid to embrace and learn about Salesforce solutions. It is a platform that will greatly facilitate the expansion of your project.