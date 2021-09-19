Meet the Writer: "I Want to Make Sure What I Write is Accessible," says Joanelle Toh

Joanelle Toh is a VC and Tech Lawyer at Withers Worldwide and is based in Singapore. She moonlights as a copywriter in the crypto space as a way to keep in touch with the space. Her latest Hackernoon Top story was a piece on one of her favourite projects, Aavegotchi, on how it intends to continue innovating in the NFT/Play-to-Earn space. She also likes rollerblading and brewing kombucha.