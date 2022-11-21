Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Maria Delgado on LatAm Startups, Writing, and More

Maria Delgado is an avid beer brewer and boxer and betting on UFC and NFL. Delgado writes about tech innovations, LatAm startups, UFC, and beer brewing (my hobbies). Delgado: "Being a writer in tech can be a challenge. It’s not often our main role, but an addition to another one" Delgado hopes to continue writing about tech solutions pertinent to emerging markets to help build a global market and uplift their quality of life. I’m happy to share stories about my hobbies and spread that passion with like-minded readers"

If you’re seeing this interview draft, it means you’ve recently published on HackerNoon a story that the community found interesting and/or valuable. For this reason, we would like to help the community get to know you better as well as find out some writing tips from you.

While this template is automatic, our interest in the answers below is genuine and our human editors (and some cyborg wannabes) will review it before publishing.

Maria Delgado.

Interesting! What was your latest Hackernoon Top story about?

My latest was on the unsung hero, data. Latam startups are at a disadvantage, experiencing a sharp decline in investment compared to last year and Q over Q.





Therefore tools such as TheVentureCity’s Growth Scanner have helped LatAm startups leverage user data to ensure product-led growth, market fit, and build strong relationships with investors.

Do you usually write on similar topics? If not, what do you usually write about?

I usually write about tech innovations, LatAm startups, UFC, and beer brewing (my hobbies).

Great! What is your usual writing routine like (if you have one?)

I usually focus on the story behind startups and their solutions. Why are they relevant, what are they solving, and why would people be interested in reading about them?

Being a writer in tech can be a challenge. It’s not often our main role, but an addition to another one. What is the biggest challenge you have when it comes to writing?

Sharing a unique story can be a challenge when there’s a hot topic and tons of articles about the same thing. Therefore, looking for your secret sauce and a differentiating factor can make a difference.

What is the next thing you hope to achieve in your career?

I hope to continue writing about tech solutions pertinent to emerging markets to help build a global market and uplift their quality of life. Aside from that, I’m happy to share stories about my hobbies and spread that passion with like-minded readers.

Wow, that’s admirable. Now, something more casual: What is your guilty pleasure of choice?

I’m not really into entertainment news, following celebrities, etc., but I do admire how they are looking to branch out, investing in startups, and actively seeking out advice from VCs. I feel like even those reality stars can help leave a mark and positive effect on today’s market.

Do you have a non-tech-related hobby? If yes, what is it?

I am an avid beer brewer and boxer. I enjoy betting on UFC and NFL and am actively helping to share this passion and knowledge with latAm culture.

What can the Hacker Noon community expect to read from you next?

I will continue highlighting the benefits of investing in LatAm startups and what makes their product innovative and resilient. Many of these solutions can be scaled to reach greater regions, and now is the best time to continue investing in Latin America.

What’s your opinion on HackerNoon as a platform for writers?

Hackernoon is a great platform to help share stories that drive action. I’ve seen how many connections are made among businesses and entrepreneurs that would otherwise take longer without the exposure Hackernoon provides to top stories.

Thanks for taking time to join our “Meet the writer” series. It was a pleasure. Do you have any closing words?

I look forward to sharing more stories showcasing how LatAm truly is building resilience for the future.