Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Maria Delgado on LatAm Startups, Writing, and Moreby@marialejads
    479 reads

    Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Maria Delgado on LatAm Startups, Writing, and More

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Maria Delgado is an avid beer brewer and boxer and betting on UFC and NFL. Delgado writes about tech innovations, LatAm startups, UFC, and beer brewing (my hobbies). Delgado: "Being a writer in tech can be a challenge. It’s not often our main role, but an addition to another one" Delgado hopes to continue writing about tech solutions pertinent to emerging markets to help build a global market and uplift their quality of life. I’m happy to share stories about my hobbies and spread that passion with like-minded readers"

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Maria Delgado on LatAm Startups, Writing, and More
    #meet-the-writer#writers#latam
    Maria Delgado HackerNoon profile picture

    @marialejads

    Maria Delgado

    react to story with heart

    If you’re seeing this interview draft, it means you’ve recently published on HackerNoon a story that the community found interesting and/or valuable. For this reason, we would like to help the community get to know you better as well as find out some writing tips from you.

    While this template is automatic, our interest in the answers below is genuine and our human editors (and some cyborg wannabes) will review it before publishing.

    image
    So let’s start! Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests.

    Maria Delgado.

    Interesting! What was your latest Hackernoon Top story about?

    My latest was on the unsung hero, data. Latam startups are at a disadvantage, experiencing a sharp decline in investment compared to last year and Q over Q.


    Therefore tools such as TheVentureCity’s Growth Scanner have helped LatAm startups leverage user data to ensure product-led growth, market fit, and build strong relationships with investors.

    Do you usually write on similar topics? If not, what do you usually write about?

    I usually write about tech innovations, LatAm startups, UFC, and beer brewing (my hobbies).

    Great! What is your usual writing routine like (if you have one?)

    I usually focus on the story behind startups and their solutions. Why are they relevant, what are they solving, and why would people be interested in reading about them?

    Being a writer in tech can be a challenge. It’s not often our main role, but an addition to another one. What is the biggest challenge you have when it comes to writing?

    Sharing a unique story can be a challenge when there’s a hot topic and tons of articles about the same thing. Therefore, looking for your secret sauce and a differentiating factor can make a difference.

    What is the next thing you hope to achieve in your career?

    I hope to continue writing about tech solutions pertinent to emerging markets to help build a global market and uplift their quality of life. Aside from that, I’m happy to share stories about my hobbies and spread that passion with like-minded readers.

    Wow, that’s admirable. Now, something more casual: What is your guilty pleasure of choice?

    I’m not really into entertainment news, following celebrities, etc., but I do admire how they are looking to branch out, investing in startups, and actively seeking out advice from VCs. I feel like even those reality stars can help leave a mark and positive effect on today’s market.

    Do you have a non-tech-related hobby? If yes, what is it?

    I am an avid beer brewer and boxer. I enjoy betting on UFC and NFL and am actively helping to share this passion and knowledge with latAm culture.

    What can the Hacker Noon community expect to read from you next?

    I will continue highlighting the benefits of investing in LatAm startups and what makes their product innovative and resilient. Many of these solutions can be scaled to reach greater regions, and now is the best time to continue investing in Latin America.

    What’s your opinion on HackerNoon as a platform for writers?

    Hackernoon is a great platform to help share stories that drive action. I’ve seen how many connections are made among businesses and entrepreneurs that would otherwise take longer without the exposure Hackernoon provides to top stories.

    Thanks for taking time to join our “Meet the writer” series. It was a pleasure. Do you have any closing words?

    I look forward to sharing more stories showcasing how LatAm truly is building resilience for the future.

    Maria Delgado HackerNoon profile picture
    by Maria Delgado @marialejads.I'm an engineer turned writer and avid beer brewer. I cover the latest on tech and startups from LatAm.
    Read my stories

    Get started with this writing template

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    How Latin American Startups Can Make Their Own User Data Their Growth Superpower
    Published at Nov 21, 2022 by marialejads #data
    Article Thumbnail
    Introducing The HackerNoon Blogging Fellowship
    Published at Aug 01, 2021 by Limarc #blogging-fellowship
    Article Thumbnail
    Minimize Your Life Expenses by Following These 5 Steps
    Published at Oct 17, 2022 by dailyabay #finance
    Article Thumbnail
    Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Ulrik Lykke, Head of Research @ Bitcoin Global Macro
    Published at Dec 23, 2022 by ulriklykke #meet-the-writer
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa