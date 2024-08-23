Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Lucas Matheus, Tech Entrepreneur, Tech Lead and Hacker









So, let’s start! Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests.

Hey Everyone, my name is Lucas Matheus. I’m from Brazil, and I currently work in the technology area at a supercomputing and applied sciences company here in my country. I have interests in a range of topics in human knowledge; I really like culture, music and I consider programming an art.

Interesting! What was your latest Hackernoon Top story about?

It's called “The Surprising Lessons I've Learned as a Tech Lead,” and it's about my first adventures and learnings leading a project.

Do you usually write on similar topics? If not, what do you usually write about?

To be honest, it was the first time I chose to write about a topic that deals with soft skills and behaviors that are necessary for a successful project. These were things that I learned the importance of over time and that I ended up enjoying the experience of writing about. I typically focused on writing on more technical topics in business, physics, and programming.

Great! What is your usual writing routine like (if you have one?)

Good question! I always set aside time on the weekend to think about a topic that I'm really excited to share. I filter what is important to talk about this topic and select the most valuable learning to be exposed to. It's not a very methodical process, but it's very content-based. Depending on the subject, I like to put a context beforehand and explain the reason for writing to make sense to the audience and so as not to appear to be writing just for the sake of writing.

Being a writer in tech can be a challenge. It’s not often our main role, but it's an addition to another one. What is the biggest challenge you have when it comes to writing?

Beat the blank paper or, in this case, the blank computer screen. Just kidding! Although there is some truth to it and I believe it is a very complicated problem for any writer. My biggest challenge is to end up maintaining the coherence of what is written and ensuring that what was written maintains my identity. Nowadays, with artificial intelligence, which has the ability to produce text faster and maintain authenticity, the essence of writing has become increasingly complicated! In more technical texts, I always try to maintain objectivity and not leave room for other interpretations. A challenge of mine is to always keep the writing as impersonal and accessible in all cases.









What is the next thing you hope to achieve in your career?

I'm currently focused on being able to share as much knowledge as I've acquired in my 10-year programming career. I feel like it's time to be able to share and learn more from people. I think about evolving in technical leadership, perhaps reaching a C-level in some companies and contributing even more to the technology community around the world. I'm also thinking about improving a project for a social recommendation network that I created with some friends here in Brazil. I hope to end up evolving a lot over the years and helping many people on my journey in the technology area.









Wow, that’s admirable. Now, something more casual: What is your guilty pleasure of choice?

Ok, ok, I admit that from time to time, I end up reviewing films considered very bad by the general public. I have a list of these movies, and for some reason, I like the 2005 Fantastic Four and that hacker movie with Jonny Lee Miller.

Do you have a non-tech-related hobby? If yes, what is it?

Well, I really enjoy working out and playing soccer sometimes. Lately, I've been focusing on relaxing a bit with short walks around where I live. I also really like watching movies and playing on the PS4. Every now and then, I end up listening to an album on Spotify from some obscure 2000s rock band.





What can the Hacker Noon community expect to read from you next?

More stories about my experiences as a tech lead in different projects, more technical articles from the hacker world and perhaps some content more focused on the startup area. I'm already working on some related to meetings and their importance in development (I think some myths should be broken about this practice).

What’s your opinion on HackerNoon as a platform for writers?

One of the best platforms for sharing knowledge. It's incredible how it was thought of in every detail with a very motivating environment. I felt welcomed by the community and the fact that the article was analyzed. Thank you very much for the opportunity, and I hope to contribute more to this incredible platform

Thanks for taking time to join our “Meet the writer” series. It was a pleasure. Do you have any closing words?

Thanks a lot! There's a funny story from Brazil: a TV network once ran a show where they had a random guy dressed as an alien. They hyped it up, saying the alien had an important message for everyone. And when the big moment came, the alien simply said: 'Just seek it out. Knowledge.' So, I'll leave you with those words!







