Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor LuAd Ifedayo Bello, GameFi and Blockchain Writer.

LuAd Ifedayo Bello is a web3 writer, and technical SEO expert.

I’m LuAd Ifedayo Bello, a web3 writer, and technical SEO expert. I love writing, coding, and gaming. Technical SEO and GameFi writing gave me the perfect excuse to do just that.





GameFi perfectly blends all web3.0 aspects, DeFi, blockchain, NFTs, AI, and Metaverse. It also allows me to develop my creativity in designing game plots and marketing strategies.





I was mostly inspired by John Cammack, Vitalik Buterin, and Brandon Sanderson in gaming, web3.0, and writing, respectively.

Interesting! What was your latest Hackernoon Top story about?

It was about how to make your blockchain games fun to play. Too many clients I’ve helped design tokenomics and gamify their brands are too profit-hungry to care about fun. I offer my professional advice and services as best as possible and step away when necessary.





But it still wasn’t enough. I felt I needed to educate web3.0 game studios on the basic truth.





You cannot ditch fun in NFT games and hope your P2E incentives will be clutch enough to bag your big bucks in web3.0. That might have worked short-term for the 1st gen crypto games, but it doesn’t anymore.

Do you usually write on similar topics? If not, what do you usually write about?

I write on web3.0, GameFi, NFTs and SEO. Ranging from technical content like Whitepapers, Litepapers, and deck pitches to SEO blog articles, email newsletters, press releases, web content, social media content, and marketing templates.





And yes, I also write game plots and develop characters’ backstories. You can say writing is in my blood.

Great! What is your usual writing routine like (if you have one?)

I approach each writing uniquely.





However, for every content, I determine the intent and problems at which it is targeted; for SEO content, that would be search intent plus basic content strategies like LSI keywords research, clustering, and competitors’ analyses.





Writing technical content takes me deeper into protocols’ technologies objectives and ways of connecting them with practical tokenomics and utilities.





Basically, the actual writing is about 30-40% of my writing routine. Research, optimization, and proofreading take up the rest.

Being a writer in tech can be a challenge. It’s not often our main role, but an addition to another one. What is the biggest challenge you have when it comes to writing?

So far, it’s a problem of some clients stereotyping writers from developing countries as sub-par to our foreign counterparts and, thus, offering ridiculous compensation.





After sacrificing time, effort, and money to acquire my present skills, some bad offers coldly kill my writing motivation.





However, I’m glad people like Chima Mmeje and others are actively pushing back against this unfavorable stereotype.

What is the next thing you hope to achieve in your career?

My mind is constantly bustling with goals and ideas.





I plan to be a major pioneer of technical SEO in web3.0





I’ve also started a rough draft of a web3 creative story series incorporating Nigerian cultural folklore.





Next, I’m striving to hit my first six figures as a writer.





Then I also have a goal of raising at least 2 unicorn web3.0 startups by designing their tokenomics and utilities and actively getting involved in their marketing content and strategies; I’d die happy watching my effort bloom into such success.





In addition, I am a huge fan of gamefying protocols with practical, real-life consequences.





It could be picking knowledge from experts in a niche on possible ways of solving a real-life issue or at least improving on old ones.





The suggested protocols will be gamified with proper fun and microtransactions incentives. Gamers would then compete to find a solution and get rewarded with real crypto assets. I believe games can support innovations in health and technology in a fun way.

Wow, that’s admirable. Now, something more casual: What is your guilty pleasure of choice?

When I’m consistently hitting a rock learning something new, I semi-binge on conspiracy theories on some statements experts in that field made. I get a kick from the synopsis that if the professionals slip, there is hope for me.





Surprisingly, that helps me.





Remember, guilty pleasure, right? Haha.

Do you have a non-tech-related hobby? If yes, what is it?

Yeah, I do.





I love long-distance running. I’ve averaged 10s of miles weekly for a while now.

What can the Hacker Noon community expect to read from you next?

Lots of GameFi, Web3.0, and SEO content. I’m also cooking up a couple of fictional web3.0 short stories.

What’s your opinion on HackerNoon as a platform for writers?

I see HackerNoon as a place to cultivate tech savviness. There’s hardly any single site where you can go from a novice to an expert, reading well-detailed articles on almost any tech niche you want.





In addition, I’ve been semi-criticized by some ‘‘tech experts’ on how my tech content should be serious with zero humor.





I thought I was weird for thinking tech content should be fun to read until I met HackerNoon.





It’s the first professional platform I’ve felt I truly belong.

Thanks for taking time to join our “Meet the writer” series. It was a pleasure. Do you have any closing words?

Yes. I once read a quote on a WhatsApp status that had surprisingly stuck with me and inspired me over the years:





“You find a WAY if it’s important enough and an EXCUSE if it is not.’