Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Elay Romanov of Daiger

Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Elay Romanov of Daiger

Hackernoon has invited the community to meet the writer of upcoming articles. The writer is a partner and COO at AI/ML consultancy Daiger. He has been writing about artificial intelligence and machine learning for the past year. He also has a non-tech-related hobby: spending time on dance floors listening to electronic music, standup comedy and stand-up comedy. He says he's putting the final touches to a few articles at the moment and is working on a few of them.
Elay Romanov Hacker Noon profile picture

@ilyshka
Elay Romanov

Entrepreneur. Machine learning enthusiast

