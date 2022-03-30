Meet the Writer: Aditi Syal Pulls Inspiration From the Success of Renowned Companies

Aditi Syal is a copywriter at Concurate - a content marketing agency curated to bring you leads, not just traffic. She is a qualified electronics and telecommunications engineer. She finds joy in being able to dabble in multiple things, learn and hone new skills and find growth in new, exciting avenues on an everyday basis. Her next goal is to be able to set up a team that allows her to flourish and thrive in her absence. She also wants to grow her client portfolio ten-fold.





So let’s start! Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests.

Hi! My name is Aditi, and I’m a copywriter at Concurate - a content marketing agency curated to bring you leads, not just traffic. While my interests lie in a bunch of things, the biggest chunk of that pie belongs to content creation. I love to hear and tell stories and so I think by extension, I immensely enjoy creating content - whether by writing a blog , answering questions on Quora , recording short videos on Facebook , running a podcast , sharing vlogs on YouTube , or simply telling my kids a story.

#Interesting! What was your latest Hackernoon Top story about?

The story was about Wordle: How the Latest Internet Sensation Went Viral?. I would like to think I am a curious person - always looking to find out why things happen the way they do. And that’s perhaps why I chose to dig deep into the phenomenon that is Wordle. Wondering how and why this simple game became such a viral sensation, I decided to write about it and share the story of its virality with the world. Plugging the story here for those of you who’d like to read it!





#Do you usually write on similar topics? If not, what do you usually write about?

Most of my writing is centred around business growth that is inspired by the success stories of renowned companies. While I mostly zone in on creating content for marketing, I do occasionally write about sales as well.

#Great! What is your usual writing routine like (if you have one?)

Routines are overrated, no? In all my years of living, I’ve discovered that I grow better laterally (no, not literally), rather than vertically. Unlike a lot of people who embrace deep work, I find joy in being able to dabble in multiple things, learn and hone new skills and find growth in new, exciting avenues on an everyday basis. And I think because of that, I find it hard to stick to a routine.





Earlier in my career, I used to write a lot myself. But now, as the head copywriter at Concurate, my responsibilities are much wider than just writing. I am constantly ideating, compiling briefs for my team of writers, reviewing, editing, mentoring and finesse-ing to ensure the final product delivered matches client expectations. So each day brings with it a new routine and new challenges. And that’s the exciting part of my day!

#Being a writer in tech can be a challenge. It’s not often our main role, but an addition to another one. What is the biggest challenge you have when it comes to writing?

I am a qualified electronics and telecommunications engineer. And I use that to my advantage. I think I find it easier to understand, comprehend and explain to my team of writers technical issues and topics. So what seems like a challenge to most people is actually an advantage for me, thanks to my education and the exposure it gave me into tech.

#What is the next thing you hope to achieve in your career?

A four-hour workday. That’s my next goal. Striking the perfect work-life balance is a life goal. And to be able to set up a team, systems and mechanisms that allow Concurate to flourish and thrive even in my absence is a career goal. The dream is to grow our client portfolio ten-fold, our team (full of talent of course) proportionately and our reputation exponentially.





Personally, I want that in my four-hour workday, I do enough to achieve all that I expect of myself and spend the rest of my day guilt-free indulging in everything that makes me happy and feels fulfilled.

#Wow, that’s admirable. Now, something more casual: What is your guilty pleasure of choice?

Fried food, sweets and binge-watching! Match made in heaven, right?

#Do you have a non-tech-related hobby? If yes, what is it?

That’s a tough one because it’s impossible for me to choose one. I am very inclined towards the arts and find myself dabbling in art and craft, dance and music and cooking pretty much on an everyday basis. I’ve already told you about how I am always striving to achieve a work-life balance, and all my hobbies are a way of getting there, I believe.

#What can the Hacker Noon community expect to read from you next?

More stories, for sure! If you’re interested in getting a teaser of what you can expect to read about, maybe go watch some videos on my Facebook channel (Celebrating 10000+ followers)? :)

#Thanks for taking time to join our “Meet the writer” series. It was a pleasure. Do you have any closing words?

Did you know that the lesson we’ve been taught all our lives - to be good at one thing - is based on a half-truth? The saying ‘A Jack of all trades is a master of none’ is only part of what was meant to be a compliment. The whole thing actually says - “A jack of all trades is a master of none, but oftentimes better than a master of one.” It’s a beautiful thing for us to live by, and teach our children. I hope the world has more jacks of all trades. That way, we’ll be filled with people who are self-aware, compassionate, flexible and curious. And I think that will be a great world to leave behind for our kids.