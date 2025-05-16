Meet The Women In Tech: Saaniya Chugh and Managing the Ever-changing Tech Culture





Tell us about yourself!

Hello to my HackerNoon Family…





I am Saaniya Chugh, and I’ve spent the last decade within the ServiceNow ecosystem, building, optimizing, and transforming workflows and solutions-most recently as a Senior Technical Consultant at ServiceNow Canada. But titles aside, my work has mostly revolved around designing and implementing the ServiceNow platform in alliance with the business operations across customers and industries.





My journey began back in 2015, just fresh out of college, when I joined TCS as a ServiceNow Administrator. I didn’t have a dream job in mind, nor did I understand where this path could lead. What I did know was this: I liked fixing things, streamlining chaos, and understanding the "why" behind broken workflows. One opportunity led to another, and over time, I went from learning how to create basic incident workflows to leading global implementations, mentoring newcomers, and now, driving AI-powered transformation in enterprises.





Today, I wear many hats: consultant, writer, community builder, mentor—but my favorite one is connector. I connect people to possibilities, problems to solutions, and processes to outcomes that matter.





Why did you choose this field in the first place?

Here’s the funny thing. I didn’t “choose” this line of work in IT Infrastructure as much as it chose me. Growing up, I decided to pursue a degree in computer engineering, setting myself on the path toward the highly sought-after career of a Software Developer.





But life had different plans!





The real turning point came after graduation when I was placed at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). I had expected to work as a software developer, but instead, I was assigned to the IT Infrastructure vertical as a ServiceNow Administrator, a platform I had never heard of before. Initially, I wasn’t sure this was the right fit and even considered switching jobs on Day 1. However, as I began exploring the platform, I grew increasingly curious about its potential. Six months in, I transitioned to a ServiceNow Consultant role, and that’s when things truly started to fall into place.





Though I didn’t have a direct mentor at the time, I was fortunate to have supportive colleagues who guided me, recommended opportunities for growth within the ServiceNow ecosystem, and exposed me to different learning platforms to help me build my skills. My own curiosity and willingness to learn acted as a catalyst, and I quickly realized the power of this no-code platform. Each new capability I discovered motivated me to explore further. Looking back, what began as an unexpected assignment turned into a fulfilling career.

While I originally aimed for the typical software development role, I found that I had been given an even more rewarding opportunity. My work today blends business, strategy, and technology, making it both challenging and exciting.





What tech are you most excited/passionate about right now and why?

Right now, I’m deeply excited about the evolution of Agentic AI. I am looking forward to exploring this area where machines don’t just automate, they decide, plan, and act with a degree of autonomy. It feels like we’re moving from “assistive intelligence” to actual digital coworkers who can reason, negotiate, and collaborate with humans. And that’s a thrilling, and slightly eerie, place to be!





What excites me most is the shift from passive workflows to proactive systems. Imagine an AI that not only tells you what’s broken but starts the fix, books the right technician, informs the user, and then follows up. In the ServiceNow ecosystem, we’re starting to see this take shape, and I feel incredibly lucky to be a part of that evolution from within. This isn’t just innovation for the sake of trend-chasing. It’s about rethinking the future of work and how humans and machines can partner to create more meaningful, efficient, and delightful experiences.





The ServiceNow platform that I work on currently is building their suite of AI Capabilities and very interested in learning and implementing those capabilities for my customers in the near future.





What tech are you most worried about right now and why?

As much as I’m passionate about AI capabilities , I’m equally cautious about one of its trickiest flaws- hallucinations in generative models. I have already been a witness to instances where AI systems generate information that sounds confident but is completely false.

In casual settings, it might be harmless. But when applied to healthcare, legal advice, or critical IT infrastructure? That’s dangerous.





What worries me is the blind trust that many users place in AI output, assuming that if it sounds polished, it must be right. Combine that with limited understanding of model bias, lack of explainability, and opaque data usage, and we’ve got ourselves a ticking ethical time bomb.





I believe strongly that for AI capabilities to serve us well, it must be governed responsibly. Transparency, traceability, and human oversight must evolve alongside innovation-or we risk scaling misinformation at the speed of compute.





What are your hobbies and interests outside of tech?

Outside the work buzz filled with deliverables and meetings, I crave simplicity. I love going for long evening walks with music on. I’ve recently taken up running again after a break, and there’s something meditative about getting back to training that brings a sense of rhythm back to life.





On other days, just give me a bold cold brew and an open Netflix queue, and I’m in my happy place. There’s something oddly therapeutic about powering through tech strategy by day and binge-watching feel-good sitcoms by night. Zero regrets..





Let's talk about breaking the glass ceiling. What were the biggest challenges you faced as a woman in tech, and how did you deal with them?

One of the biggest challenges I faced was invisibility. Not in a literal sense, but in meetings, in decision-making circles, in recognition. I was often the youngest woman in the room, and people assumed I was either there to take notes or shadow-not lead. Like most of the women in the industry today, I myself have been a prisoner to the Imposter Syndrome, measuring my worth by the judgment given by the people in the room.





Over time, I started looking back at my journey and how far I have reached. It was the re-instilled confidence in myself and my sheer belief in the power of perseverance that I realized that I do not need evaluation from anyone to build or break barriers. Dealing with more and more situations has taught me the power of quiet confidence. I don’t feel the need to overcorrect or overexplain anymore. I let my clarity, calm, and competence speak louder.





And I make it a point to lift up the voices of other women around me whenever I can, because progress shouldn’t be lonely. Wherever possible, I try to create spaces for more inclusive conversations around growth and leadership with my peers and juniors alike.





Any questionable misogynistic story/situation you faced/handled, and you want to share with the HackerNoon Fam?

There have definitely been moments, and there are situations that still stick with me. Subtle bias, in not the most obvious ways but during a course of interactions, is unfortunately still very common in workplaces. I remember a few years ago, a client demanded a male lead for their project to have better availability and accountability. As a result, I was made a co-lead, and most of the important action items were directed to him. It wasn’t purely spiteful, but it was a clear example of how unconscious bias is still being played out.





At that time, I was a little disheartened. But as I grew, in both age and experience, and lead multiple teams and projects, I did make sure to call this out gently, to clients having biased demands or requirements to hold a project.





On the bright side, things have improved as well over the last decade. Women representation in leadership roles has improved, companies and customers are more aware now. Nevertheless, advocating women in tech still remains important until we wipe out the feebly existing bias.





What was the biggest setback/failure that you faced, and how did you manage it?

A few years ago, I led a major ITSM rollout that, on paper, looked flawless. Technically, everything was configured beautifully. But two weeks post-launch, user adoption was abysmal. Tickets were being raised incorrectly, workflows weren’t being followed, and we started getting flooded with complaints.





It hit me hard. I took it personally. But in retrospect, it was one of the most valuable lessons I’ve ever learned. The failure wasn’t in the implementation, it was in the change management. We hadn’t brought people along for the ride. Since then, I’ve made it a core principle to design not just for people, but with people. Every successful deployment I’ve led since has had communication, training, and empathy built in from day one.





What's your biggest achievement that you're really proud of?

There have been awards and words of recognition, but the moment I cherish the most is watching mentees I’ve worked with are thriving, and the ServiceNow community that I am building is growing. I’ve mentored folks who were uncertain about switching careers ServiceNow or were fresh out of college, and did not know which path would be the best for them.





Another proud moment? Contributing to the growth of my ServiceNow community in Montreal. Watching it evolve from a small support initiative to a community where I get texts from people on when would be the next meetup, or if they could present at the meetup, to even people meeting me at conferences and saying, hey you are the one who organizes the ServiceNow Community meetups, they are all a part of my journey and their response makes my work both exhilarating and deeply meaningful. It feels like building something that would last.





In your opinion, why do we see this huge gender gap in the tech industry, and how can we reduce it?

No denial. It starts early, often in the classroom, where boys are nudged towards computers and girls towards communication. Then it snowballs through college, hiring biases, lack of female role models, and rigid work cultures that don’t support caregiving responsibilities or flexible paths.





To fix this, we need systemic change. Tech companies need to stop hiring for “culture fit” and start hiring for “culture add.” Leaders must invest in intentional mentorship and sponsorship programs. Schools need to normalize women in STEM not as exceptions, but as the rule. And women already in tech, we have a responsibility to stay visible and lift others as we climb.





Who is your tech idol? Why?

If I had to name one, it would be Radia Perlman, often called the "Mother of the Internet." Most people don’t know that the foundational protocols that help networks communicate, like the Spanning Tree Protocol, came from her work. What inspires me most is her humility. She once said, “I don’t think the Internet would collapse if I hadn’t done that work.”





Her brilliance wasn’t just in writing code, but it was in thinking systemically, solving problems before they became problems, and doing so in a world that wasn’t used to women doing such work.





That’s the kind of quiet, profound impact I aspire to make one day!





Do you have any advice for aspiring girls who want to join the field?

Absolutely. Here’s what I’d tell you if we were having coffee right now,





You don’t need to have all the answers. You just need to start. Curiosity will take you further than confidence. Ask questions, no matter how basic they feel. Find a community that celebrates your wins and supports your stumbles. Don’t let a lack of representation make you feel like an imposter-you belong, even if you’re the first one there.





And remember: you don’t have to fit into tech’s mold. You can reshape it. Your perspective is your power.





Thank you for reading. Namaste 🙏

