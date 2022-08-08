Meet The Entrepreneur: Alon Lev, CEO, Qwak

Alon Lev is the Co-Founder & CEO of Qwak, a machine-learning platform. He shares his tips for aspiring entrepreneurs. Every sector today is being led by Tech, from health to finance and transportation, they all made amazing progress thanks to Tech innovation. Alon: "Make sure you’re always in motion, it is great to take time to think, but it can be harmful if done too much" Alon was VP Data & Site manager of Payoneer, where he led and managed all the data products and initiatives.

Tech Marketer and Media Strategist. Writes for; Entrepreneur, Yahoo, Forbes, and others.

Welcome to my meet the entrepreneurs Interview Series, where I interview impactful leaders and ask them to share tips and techniques that have benefited them, both in their personal and professional lives.





This interview is with Alon Lev, Co-Founder & CEO of Qwak.

About Alon:

Alon Lev is the Co-Founder & CEO of Qwak; before Qwak, Alon was the VP Data & Site manager of Payoneer, where he led and managed all the data products and initiatives. Previous to that, he was head of DB infrastructure at Israel defense forces.





What are your main productivity tips?

Make sure you’re always in motion, it is great to take time to think, but it can be harmful if done too much.





What is your favorite drink?

Coke Zero.





How do you deal with stress and anxiety?





Take my dog for a walk.



Your tips for aspiring entrepreneurs?





Every great idea started with most people saying it isn’t gonna work.





Who in the Tech industry would you like to meet for lunch?

Brian Chesky, Airbnb’s co-founder, I think that one of the most interesting things is to build a whole new category with exciting tools, mind-shift, and a bit of technology.





If you could live anywhere, where would it be?

Israel / London.





What is your favorite book recommendation?





Not a book person.





Why are you in Tech?





I don’t see any other choice; every sector today is being led by Tech, from health to finance and transportation; they all made amazing progress thanks to Tech innovation.





About Qwak:





Qwak simplifies the deployment and integration of machine learning at scale. Qwak’s ML Engineering Platform empowers data science and ML engineering teams to unblock the full realization of machine learning for the business. By abstracting the complexities of model deployment, integration, and optimization, Qwak brings agility and high velocity to all ML initiatives designed to transform business, innovate and create competitive advantage.





Also published here