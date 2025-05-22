Meet Riemann Computing: Data Compression, CubeSats, and 2024's Electronics Startup of the Year

Pitch Deck Shots - Riemann Computing Inc.





Tell us about you.

Riemann Computing was established in 2018, but the groundwork for its creation began over a year earlier. The research that shaped our current technologies can be traced back to the founder's interests and projects dating back to 2011. It took several years for this vision to evolve from a mere aspiration into a reality, requiring just a little encouragement to bring it to fruition.

Tell us how your startup is changing the world.

We develop a diverse range of technologies focused on data compression, with the goal of transforming the telecom and infrastructure sectors. Our objective is to achieve one of the highest data compression ratios globally and to collaborate with data centers across various industries. Additionally, we have discovered the ability to compress network packets, and a significant goal of ours is to enhance internet connectivity in developing countries. We aspire to create a more interconnected world. For further insights, please refer to the talk below:

What sets you apart from the competition?

We have our own intellectual property and created a proprietary method of data compression along with a new variation of computing known as Signal Computing. Our data compression has been patented in the US and China (both granted), and our computing method has been patented in the US and granted. We also have various other forms of research published and protected. However, what really sets us apart is our passion and the idea of being relentless through perseverance. Riemann Computing is a story of not giving up.

What does it mean for you to win this title?

We were really grateful and appreciate all the support.

What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to set out for this mission?

Our team consists of elite project engineers, including individuals with experience from renowned companies like Qualcomm and Tesla. They have introduced a diverse array of technologies that are embraced by millions, and I am confident that we might be able to achieve similar success with Riemann Computing.

Looking back, what milestone was the biggest turning point for your startup?

I think the biggest milestone was when we became a Recognized Operating Agency and got Experimental License Authority from the FCC. This puts us a step closer towards creating the standard we want in telemetry. We also eventually want to utilize our data compression to create file formats as standards with the ISO, but that will require lots of funding and time.

What’s one valuable lesson you learned this year that you’d pass on to other startups?

Always recognize the importance of “saying no” when necessary. Not every opportunity propels you ahead, yet it is equally vital to embrace affirmative moments when required. In challenging times, engaging in prayer, reading psalms, or simply taking a pause can provide rejuvenation. Moreover, the determination to persist is an indomitable strength. Remain steadfast and consistently apply your efforts.

How do you envision your industry evolving in the coming years, and how will your startup stay ahead?

We believe that search engine reindexing, which is fundamentally what most large language models (LLMs) represent, is emerging as a significant trend. Additionally, data compression has the potential to provide a distinctive value proposition in that marketplace. We are also committed to promoting ethical technology, emphasizing the importance of privacy preservation while genuinely enhancing individuals' lives.

How do you or your company intend to embrace the responsibility of this title in 2025?

We are going to keep prototyping. You can stay up to date on our YouTube channel or our LinkedIn page. Don’t just read about us, but actually feel free to follow us, reach out, and check out the things we are doing.

What goals are you looking forward to accomplishing in 2025?

We currently have all the progress on our YouTube channel, so subscribing would mean so much to us. Our current core objective is to advance in computing and possibly begin the introduction of the subsequent iterations of our compute module.

2024 has been crazy, with all the new techs, and all the geopolitics fluctuations. What are the impacts of these to your startup, and to your industry as a whole? Be as brief or as detailed as you like.

The suspension of many grants has significantly hindered our progress. We were engaged in thorough preparations for a grant exceeding $1.25 million, which required seven months of groundwork before we could initiate discussions. Regrettably, due to the current geopolitical situation, this opportunity appears to be either on hold or completely terminated. Additionally, the process of safeguarding our intellectual property in legal proceedings has proven to be both time-consuming and laden with bureaucracy. Consequently, the outlook is rather bleak. We remain optimistic that, despite the unfavorable short-term effects of tariffs, U.S. manufacturing can achieve cost-effectiveness and productivity in the long run. Regardless of individual political perspectives, it is evident that the United States requires greater manufacturing independence, and it is truly commendable to witness the numerous companies operating within the U.S. We aspire to one day reach a point where we can also manufacture domestically in a cost-effective manner.

We would love your feedback on HackerNoon as a tech publication! How has your experience been with us?

Hackernoon is very open as a tech publication, and this makes it unique and awesome in so many ways.

Any words of wisdom you’d like to share with us?

Work hard and don’t focus too much on your mistakes in the past.



