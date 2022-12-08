312 reads

Meet Noonies 2022 HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Hackathons: Alex R!

by
byencipher@encipher

IT-enthusiast

December 8th, 2022
featured image - Meet Noonies 2022 HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Hackathons: Alex R!
    Speed
    Voice
encipher
← Previous

Decentralized Wikipedia based on Aleo

Up Next →

Developing a Stable Coins Architecture on the ALEO Blockchain

About Author

encipher HackerNoon profile picture
encipher@encipher

IT-enthusiast

Read my storiesAbout @encipher

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

hackernoon#noonies2022#noonies-winners-2022#hackernoon-contributors#writer#hackernoon-writers#meet-the-writer#hackathons#noonies-interview

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Coffee-web
Unni
Coffee-web
Hashnode
Learnrepo

Related Stories