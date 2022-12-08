Meet Noonies 2022 HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Hackathons: Alex R!

“Things are only impossible until they’re not.”–Captain Jean-Luc Picard Congratulations Captain! 🎉 🎉🎉 You have won the following award/awards: https://www.noonies.tech/2022/internet-heroes/2022-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-hackathons?embedable=true What does it mean for you to win this title? This is a great honor and recognition of my work as a part of something useful in this world! What goals are you looking forward to accomplishing in 2023 (whether it be through company initiatives or your personal journey)? I want to write at least 12 articles on real-world problems and how they can be dealt with using new technologies Which trend(s) are you most excited about in 2023? Share your reason. I am most interested in cryptocurrency and blockchain, as well as those encryption technologies that can be implemented in our lives to make it easier and fairer for everyone. 2022 had been crazy, especially in Tech - what with layoff, web3 fraud, and AI! Which trend are you most concerned about? What solutions can you think of? Be as brief or as detailed as you like. Everything new scares, but only people who are not ready to accept and learn. This is the main problem - not the desire to learn on your own. Everyone only thinks after the misfortune happened. Try to implement it in the sandbox, play different situations in the virtual space, and you will be ready for anything! Share your biggest success so far and/or your biggest failure so far. This is my biggest personal success! I also made a lot of money and moved to the city of dreams! ahah 😆 We would love your feedback on HackerNoon as a tech publication! How has your experience been with us? HackerNoon is a super platform where all the minds of the world meet together and share their thoughts bringing a brighter future for us all. Any words of wisdom you’d like to share with us? Don’t share your crypto seed phrase! it's bad for the mind 😁 The 2022 Noonies are sponsored by: , and .Tech Domains by Radix . BingX You will be receiving a .Tech Domain for life as well as an official HackerNoon NFT!