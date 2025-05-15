Meet Meliorar, Winner of Startups of The Year 2024 in Art Category

The special Startups of The Year 2024 Winners Interview series is a celebration of all this year’s Tech Champions. You’ve earned it! The HackerNoon community can’t wait to learn more about your journey!





Tell us about you.

Meliorar is a design agency serving innovative startups and medium-sized businesses across Europe and the MENA region.





Our mission is simple: to make complexity feel natural.





We partner with product teams and founders to transform friction-heavy, high-functionality tools into intuitive, high-performing experiences that users want to use.





Our approach goes far beyond UI aesthetics, we specialize in behavior-led UX design.





This means shaping not just how products look, but how they function, flow, and perform at every touchpoint.





Our vision is to redefine 'good UX' in the age of AI and intelligent software by designing experiences grounded in human behavior, adaptive logic, and strategic clarity.





No guesswork.





We carefully map out all our creations. We test them thoroughly to ensure they meet our growth goals. These goals include faster onboarding, better retention, and smarter omnichannel journeys.

Tell us how your startup is changing the world.

Our impact lies in empowering the builders of the future—startups and growth-stage companies who are changing industries and reshaping daily life.





We make complex tools simple. In doing so, we lower the barrier to adopting cutting-edge technology and accelerate digital transformation.





But we're not just designing interfaces





We are building clarity, trust, and momentum.





Our ultimate goal is to be a strategic UX partner that unlocks the full potential of visionary products.





We envision a world where powerful software doesn't intimidate, it empowers.





Where behavior-led UX becomes the standard, not the exception. And where user needs drive real, sustainable growth.

What sets you apart from the competition?

What makes Meliorar a bit different?





Well, we get excited about tackling complex stuff, especially when it comes to AI-powered or data-heavy products.





Our clients come to us because they’ve outgrown surface-level design. They’re thinking beyond screens and into the full user journey. They want a long-term partner who understands that great UX isn’t decoration—it’s a growth engine.





We focus on what truly matters: behavior, outcomes, and making powerful products feel human.

What does it mean for you to win this title?

Winning this title feels surreal. I started Meliorar with a laptop, a vision, and no backup plan, just relentless belief and a lot of coffee.





To see our name recognized on a global platform?





It’s an emotional full-circle moment.





That email from HackerNoon brought back every late night, every tiny win, every doubt we pushed through.





Suddenly, it all made sense.





This recognition isn’t just a personal win, it’s a huge validation of our team’s dedication, our clients’ trust, and the power of behavior-led design.





It’s a reminder that passion and purpose can make serious waves, no matter where you start.

Looking back, what milestone was the biggest turning point for your startup?

Our biggest turning point was realizing we weren’t just selling design, we were delivering clarity and measurable growth.





That shift from visual design to behavior-first UX strategy changed everything.





It gave us sharper positioning, deeper client relationships, and ultimately, product-market fit.





The key lesson?





Don’t just define what you do.





not just the service itself.

What’s one valuable lesson you learned this year that you’d pass on to other startups?

In 2024, we learned the difference between chasing trends and studying the patterns beneath them.





So many startups jumped on the AI bandwagon without anchoring their innovation in real user behavior.





We took a different route, we paused to analyze the behavioral shifts happening underneath the hype.





That’s when we realized:





The success of AI-native products hinges on intuitive UX and clear behavioral architecture.





Our advice?





Don’t just ride the wave, understand what’s shaping the tide.





Study human behavior.





That’s where real innovation lives.

How do you envision your industry evolving in the coming years, and how will your startup stay ahead?

UX is evolving, fast.





We’re heading into a future where design intersects deeply with behavioral science, cognitive psychology, and adaptive AI systems.





It won’t be enough to make things look good;





products will need to think, respond, and evolve like humans do.





At Meliorar, we’re leaning into this shift by codifying our behavior-led UX methodology and building systems that integrate intuition with intelligence.





We’re staying ahead by asking better questions about how people think, not just how they click.

How do you or your company intend to embrace the responsibility of this title in 2025?

This title comes with responsibility, and we’re embracing it fully.





In 2025, we’ll use this platform to advocate for more human-centered design in emerging technologies, especially in AI.





We’ll share our insights on behavioral architecture, design ethics, and product adoption through thought leadership, community engagement, and education.





We’re doubling down on our mission to make complex tools more accessible, more trusted, and more human.





This title isn’t just a badge—it’s a call.





And we’re using it to push the industry forward.

We would love your feedback on HackerNoon as a tech publication! How has your experience been with us?

Our experience with HackerNoon has been invaluable.





It's a platform that truly understands the pulse of the tech world, fostering insightful conversations and providing a crucial voice for startups like ours.





Being featured here gave us visibility, credibility, and a real sense of belonging in the global tech ecosystem.





The nomination and interview process has been seamless, thoughtful, and empowering.





We’re incredibly grateful to be part of this community and excited to see how it continues to grow and amplify fresh voices.

Any words of wisdom you’d like to share with us?

Build with intention. Design with empathy. Ignore the noise and stay obsessed with what actually creates value for your users.





In a world addicted to trends, be the one who listens deeper.





Study behavior, not buzzwords.





Oh, and always keep telling your story.





Platforms like HackerNoon remind us how powerful that can be.