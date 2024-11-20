SOTY 2024 Nominee: Meliorar, More than just a Design Agency





What if your digital product could not only look amazing but fuel your startup's success?

At Meliorar, we believe that there’s more to design than meets the eye; there’s growth, a lot of growth! We use a combination of research-backed design methodology and user psychology to create intuitive digital experiences. If you want to keep users active for a longer period of time, increase the rate of collecting conversions, or simply design a product that will be adored, we work to fulfill the aims.

The Meliorar Difference: Growth Hacking for UX

At Meliorar, we don’t just design beautiful interfaces; we ensure growth in them. We analyze user behavior, conduct A/B testing, and track key metrics to ensure every design decision drives measurable results. Our growth hacking process involves User Research, Data Analysis, UX Strategy, and UI Design. This iterative approach allows us to optimize for conversions and user engagement continuously.





However, we differentiate ourselves with our global understanding and appreciation for cultural diversity. We practice cultural customization: creating designs, that appeal to a particular audience in Europe, the MENA area, and further.

Meliorar: From Pixels to Performance and Everything In-Between

Meliorar was born out of a desire to help startups harness the true power of design. Like many, we began with a simple idea and a lot of passion. We believe that design could be a powerful tool for growth, and we were determined to help other startups unlock that potential.





At the very beginning, we remember concentrating on UI design only creating graphically appealing designs. We quickly understood though that looking good was not everything. There are also concepts like user behavior, data, and most importantly conversions.

This is where the growth hacking ideology came into the picture and the transformation of Meliorar from just another UI/UX design to construction of beautiful yet effective designs happened.





We've faced challenges along the way, learning valuable lessons about the importance of clear communication, agile methodologies, and building strong client partnerships. But through it all, we've remained committed to our core values: user-centered design, data-driven decision-making, and a relentless pursuit of growth.

Milestones and achievements

Since launching Meliorar in December 2020, we've been on a mission to help businesses unlock growth through user-centered design. And we've hit some pretty awesome milestones along the way:





Global expansion: We've worked with incredible clients across Europe, the MENA region, North Africa, and even Canada.





Fintech frenzy: We helped a fintech solution generate 1500 subscribers on their opening night!





E-commerce magic: We teamed up with an e-commerce company to reduce their cart abandonment rate by 12%

Conclusion

We're grateful to Hacker Noon for this opportunity to share our story and connect with the startup community. Being nominated for Startup of the Year is a huge honor, and we're excited to be recognized alongside so many other incredible companies.

But we need your help! If you believe in the power of user-centered design and want to support a passionate team of growth hackers, cast your vote for Meliorar today!





We believe that design has the power to transform businesses, and we're dedicated to empowering startups with the tools they need to achieve their goals.





Every vote counts, and we appreciate your support. Vote for us !





Thank you for being part of our journey!