Meet Mark Helfman: #Noonie2021 Nominee, Crypto Writer, Owner of "Crypto is Easy" Newsletter

Mark Helfman is nominated for the 2021 Noonies Awards. Helfman publishes the *Crypto is Easy* newsletter. He also runs a research service that helps average people beat the crypto market by finding prime investment opportunities in new crypto projects that haven’t yet gotten the exposure they deserve. Learn more about my thoughts and opinions on crypto and my journey in the tech industry via the interview below. I also work on the newsletter, books, articles, and articles from 10p - from 10 to 10 p - and I have a plan for bitcoin's bull market.