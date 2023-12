Meet CulturaX: Training AI Models in 167 Languages for Multi-Language Tech

Too Long; Didn't Read Researchers at the University of Oregon and Adobe Research have constructed a game-changing resource called CulturaX. This dataset provides: Text data for a whopping 167 languages. Over 6 trillion words in total. Extensive cleaning and deduplication. Completely free and open availability. The democratization and benefits of AI can be shared across diverse linguistic groups.