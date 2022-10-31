Meet Clique: An Identity Oracle That Brings Web2 User Behaviors to Web3

Too Long; Didn't Read

Clique is launching a decentralized identity-oracle protocol that re-imagines the way user social behaviors can be utilized for community marketing, brand awareness, and creator output. The platform empowers *their community* to easily find and reward users for garnering attention about their products or services. Users can enter their platform, which then compiles information across different social media accounts (e.g., Twitter, Instagram, Facebook) and content distribution services. The privacy-preserving oracle technology ensures that user data is safe; it is not collected and sold to third-party companies.