Meet Chainwire: HackerNoon Company of the Week

We are back with another Company of the Week feature! Every week, we share an awesome tech brand from our tech company database , making their evergreen mark on the internet. This unique HackerNoon database ranks S&P 500 companies and top startups of the year alike.





This week, we are proud to present Chainwire, a newswire syndication service for the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector.





With one of the highest ratings on G2 in their particular category and a number of industry awards under their belt, Chainwire is the top choice for cryptocurrency projects, blockchain companies, exchanges, investment firms, and PR agencies to publish their announcements across multiple platforms simultaneously.





The company boasts an impressive array of top-notch blockchain and crypto news websites where clients can distribute their announcements with guaranteed coverage.













Chainwire 🤝 HackerNoon Business Blogging

Chainwire utilizes HackerNoon for its content distribution needs via the business blogging program. With its own dedicated page and business profile, Chainwire gets the best of the best that HackerNoon has to offer. Better yet, HackerNoon perfectly aligns with Chainwire’s needs due to its tech/web3-focused niche.





The business blogging program is designed to build rapport with a tech-focused community with excellent results and helps Chainwire improve its domain authority and SEO and boost its distribution and visibility. All Chainwire stories receive full editorial support, 8 different relevant keyword/tagged pages, 12 different translations AND distribution via HackerNoon’s audio podcast feeds and social media following.









Meet Chainwire: Fun Facts

We weren’t joking when we said Chainwire has a number of impressive awards under its belt. Just in 2024 alone, the company received at least 7 awards from G2 alone, including for its performance, leadership status, and ease of use.













The Chainwire blog also offers handy tips on PR and marketing in the blockchain space, with detailed guides and tutorials.





How’s that for awesome? 😏













That's all this week, folks! Stay Creative, Stay Iconic.

The HackerNoon Team



