Meet BNB Chain: HackerNoon Company of the Week

by Company of the WeekFebruary 10th, 2025
HackerNoon is proud to shine a spotlight on BNB Chain, a decentralized blockchain ecosystem developed by Binance to support the Web3 economy by providing a robust infrastructure for decentralized applications (DApps) and services.
Hey Hackers!

Welcome to another addition to our Company of the Week feature! Every week, we share an awesome tech brand from our tech company database, making their evergreen mark on the internet. This unique HackerNoon database ranks S&P 500 companies and top startups of the year alike.


This week, we’re proud to shine a spotlight on BNB Chain, a decentralized blockchain ecosystem developed by Binance to support the Web3 economy by providing a robust infrastructure for decentralized applications (DApps) and services. It comprises multiple components, including BNB Smart Chain (BSC), an Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible blockchain enabling scalable DApps; opBNB, a layer-2 scaling solution leveraging the Optimism OP Stack for enhanced performance; and BNB Greenfield, a decentralized storage infrastructure for secure data management.


The native token, BNB (Build and Build), serves as both the fuel for transactions and a governance token within the network. Operating with a community-driven approach, BNB Chain allows anyone to become a network validator through BNB stakes, offering a comprehensive platform for developers and users to engage with the decentralized web.


Meet BNB Chain: Fun Facts

BNB Chain, formerly known as Binance Smart Chain, has rapidly become a significant player in the blockchain space. Notably, it processes approximately 4 million daily transactions, highlighting its scalability and widespread adoption. The platform employs a unique token burn mechanism, regularly reducing the total supply of its native BNB token to increase scarcity and potentially enhance value.


Additionally, BNB Chain's compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) allows developers to seamlessly deploy Ethereum-based applications, fostering a diverse and dynamic ecosystem. These features underscore BNB Chain's innovative approach and its growing influence in the decentralized finance landscape.


BNB Chain Ecosystem


BNB Chain also hosts a diverse array of decentralized applications (dApps) across various sectors, including decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming, and social platforms.


Notable dApps on BNB Chain include:

  • Mobox: A gaming platform that combines yield farming and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), offering users an engaging play-to-earn experience.
  • Venus: A DeFi platform that enables users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies, providing a decentralized money market for BNB Chain participants.
  • Autofarm: A yield optimizer that helps users maximize returns on their crypto assets by automatically compounding yields across various DeFi protocols.


BNB Chain🤝HackerNoon

BNB Chain has now turned its sights on HackerNoon and has partnered with us for our business blogging program. So far, BNB Chain’s stories have garnered over 1 years 10 month of reading time and counting!


BNB Chain Profile on HackerNoon


Check them out to learn more about their ecossystem:


That’s it for this week!


Until next time,

The HackerNoon team

