Meet Algolia: HackerNoon Company of the Week

This week, we are proud to present Algolia - end-to-end AI search and discovery platform. The company delivers a combination of market-leading natural language processing and keyword via vector search – all uniquely packaged on a single API and supported by hyperscale indexing. The company’s vision, mission and purpose is ‘Powering Discovery’.





Algolia achieves its vision by enabling more than 17,000 customers to build blazing fast and relevant search and discovery experiences for their in-app users and/or online visitors (using any web, mobile or voice device) – by surfacing the desired content instantly and at scale.





Algolia powers 1.75 Trillion search requests a year or more than 30 Billion a week – that’s four times more than the combined volume of Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo, Baidu and Yandex). Algolia is used by one in six online users and more than 5 million developers a month.





According to a Forrester Consulting study, customers gain a 382% Return on Investment with less than a 6 month payback period when deploying the Algolia Search and Discovery platform.





Meet Algolia: #FunFact





Algolia had fun participating in a recent Web Dev Challenge with Jason Lengstorf and three other developers. The challenge was - “What could you create if you had 30 minutes to plan and 4 hours to build an e-commerce site... with a twist?” Sidney Buckner , Alex Trost , Shaundai Person , and Jason Lengstorf took on the Web Dev Challenge! Joining them with expert advice from Algolia was VP of Product Growth, Nick Vlku !





💪 THE CHALLENGE: Design an e-commerce site that leverages Algolia. The twist? Think beyond traditional e-commerce strategies and innovate!





🛠 THE TOOL: The builds had to incorporate Algolia, the go-to solution for lightning-fast AI search, smart recommendations, and seamless integration with pre-built components.





Watch the trailer here:

Algolia’s Featured Business Stories on HackerNoon

