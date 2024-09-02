Meet Algolia: HackerNoon Company of the Week

Search icon
    by Company of the WeekSeptember 2nd, 2024
    This week, we are proud to present Algolia - the world’s only end-to-end AI search and discovery platform. The company delivers a combination of market-leading natural language processing and keyword via vector search – all uniquely packaged on a single API and supported by hyperscale indexing. The company’s vision, mission and purpose is ‘Powering Discovery’. Algolia achieves its vision by enabling more than 17,000 customers to build blazing fast and relevant search and discovery experiences for their in-app users and/or online visitors (using any web, mobile or voice device) – by surfacing the desired content instantly and at scale.
    We are back with another Company of the Week feature! Every week, we share an awesome tech brand from our tech company database, making their evergreen mark on the internet. This unique HackerNoon database ranks S&P 500 companies and top startups of the year alike.


    This week, we are proud to present Algolia - end-to-end AI search and discovery platform. The company delivers a combination of market-leading natural language processing and keyword via vector search – all uniquely packaged on a single API and supported by hyperscale indexing. The company’s vision, mission and purpose is ‘Powering Discovery’.


    Algolia achieves its vision by enabling more than 17,000 customers to build blazing fast and relevant search and discovery experiences for their in-app users and/or online visitors (using any web, mobile or voice device) – by surfacing the desired content instantly and at scale.


    Algolia powers 1.75 Trillion search requests a year or more than 30 Billion a week – that’s four times more than the combined volume of Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo, Baidu and Yandex). Algolia is used by one in six online users and more than 5 million developers a month.


    According to a Forrester Consulting study, customers gain a 382% Return on Investment with less than a 6 month payback period when deploying the Algolia Search and Discovery platform.


    Meet Algolia: #FunFact


    Algolia had fun participating in a recent Web Dev Challenge with Jason Lengstorf and three other developers. The challenge was - “What could you create if you had 30 minutes to plan and 4 hours to build an e-commerce site... with a twist?” Sidney Buckner, Alex Trost, Shaundai Person, and Jason Lengstorf took on the Web Dev Challenge! Joining them with expert advice from Algolia was VP of Product Growth, Nick Vlku!


    💪 THE CHALLENGE: Design an e-commerce site that leverages Algolia. The twist? Think beyond traditional e-commerce strategies and innovate!


    🛠 THE TOOL: The builds had to incorporate Algolia, the go-to solution for lightning-fast AI search, smart recommendations, and seamless integration with pre-built components.


    Watch the trailer here:

    📺 Watch the full episode

    Algolia has shared some amazing content via the HackerNoon Business Blogging Program, and has generated 1 month 26 days 4 hours and 53 minutes of reading time! Here are favorite stories by Algolia:


    That's all this week, hackers!


    Stay Creative, Stay Iconic.

