Meet aelf: HackerNoon Company of the Week

This week, we’re pleased to bring you aelf, a newcomer to our business blogging program and a cutting-edge company bridging the gap between AI and Blockchain. aelf’s mission statement is to elevate and simplify the Web3 experience with AI enhancements and scalable multi-sidechain architecture while boasting top-of-the-line security and reliable performance. With its growing ecosystem of dApps, including decentralized wallets like Portkey and NFT marketplaces like Forest, aelf has already made a difference in the Blockchain space.





aelf first partnered with HackerNoon in late July and has been knocking it out of the park when it comes to writing awesome AI and Blockchain articles. Trending at #4 at the time of this writing is aelf’s deep dive into Famous Companies That Have Sunk Big Money in AI, Blockchain, and Web3, which has some great insights about where these companies want to go with this tech.













“…Tesla’s integration of blockchain could pave the way for decentralised energy grids, where blockchain is used to facilitate transparent and secure peer-to-peer energy trading.”





“Salesforce Einstein, the company's flagship AI offering, contains a suite of AI technologies helps predict outcomes, automate tasks, and personalise experiences. By embedding AI directly into their CRM, Salesforce allows businesses to gain deeper insights from their data, leading to smarter decision-making processes.“





And if you want to read the rest of aelf’s rapidly growing catalog of great AI/Blockchain stories and guides, check out:













