Media Slant is Contagious: The Prime-Time TV Shows and Summary Statistics

Abstract and 1 Introduction 2. Data
3. Measuring Media Slant and 3.1. Text pre-processing and featurization
3.2. Classifying transcripts by TV source
3.3. Text similarity between newspapers and TV stations and 3.4. Topic model
4. Econometric Framework
4.1. Instrumental variables specification
4.2. Instrument first stage and validity
5. Results
6. Mechanisms and Heterogeneity
6.1. Local vs. national or international news content
6.2. Cable news media slant polarizes local newspapers
Online Appendices
A. Data Appendix
A.2. Alternative county matching of newspapers and A.3. Filtering of the article snippets
A.4. Included prime-time TV shows and A.5. Summary statistics
B. Methods Appendix, B.1. Text pre-processing and B.2. Bigrams most predictive for FNC or CNN/MSNBC
B.3. Human validation of NLP model
B.4. Distribution of Fox News similarity in newspapers and B.5. Example articles by Fox News similarity
B.6. Topics from the newspaper-based LDA model
C. Results Appendix
C.1. First stage results and C.2. Instrument exogeneity
C.3. Placebo: Content similarity in 1995/96
C.6. Sub-samples: Newspaper headquarters and other counties and C.7. Robustness: Alternative county matching
C.8. Robustness: Historical circulation weights and C.9. Robustness: Relative circulation weights
C.10. Robustness: Absolute and relative FNC viewership and C.11. Robustness: Dropping observations and clustering
C.12. Mechanisms: Language features and topics
C.13. Mechanisms: Descriptive Evidence on Demand Side
C.14. Mechanisms: Slant contagion and polarization
Authors:
(1) Philine Widmer, ETH Zürich and [email protected];
(2) Sergio Galletta, ETH Zürich and [email protected];
(3) Elliott Ash, ETH Zürich and [email protected].