Media Slant: Alternative County Matching of Newspapers and Filtering of the Article Snippets

by Tech Media Bias [Research Publication]February 5th, 2025
For robustness, we also apply an alternative matching procedure that covers more newspapers but only uses total instead of county-specific circulation.
A.2. Alternative county matching of newspapers

For robustness, we also apply an alternative matching procedure that covers more newspapers but only uses total instead of county-specific circulation. First, we obtain the main county for each newspaper outlet based on the newspaper name and geographical information provided by NewsLibrary (e.g., The Call (Woonsocket, RI) or the Albany Democrat-Herald (OR)), the U.S. Newspaper Directory, or a manual web search. For the circulation, we use more broad-based but less granular data: we assign total circulation (as of 2004) according to the Inter-University Consortium for Political and Social Research (ICPSR) to this main county. Hence, each newspaper is only assigned to one county, where its total circulation is assumed to accrue. This matching approach produces a dataset of 682 unique outlets and 24 million article snippets. As Table C.8 shows, with the alternative matching, the coefficients are significant and three to four times larger than in the main Table 2.

A.3. Filtering of the article snippets

Table A.1 gives an overview of the number of articles collected and how we obtain the number of articles used in our main analyses and robustness checks.


Table A.1: Number of Articles Collected and Filtering


This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

Authors:

(1) Philine Widmer, ETH Zürich and [email protected];

(2) Sergio Galletta, ETH Zürich and [email protected];

(3) Elliott Ash, ETH Zürich and [email protected].


purcat-imgtech-stories#media-bias#media-slant#local-newspaper-bias#media-bias-analysis#media-bias-research#us-newspaper-bias#media-analysis#what-is-media-slant

