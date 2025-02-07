104 reads

How We Measured Cable News Slant: Researching Media Bias

by Tech Media Bias [Research Publication]February 7th, 2025
We preprocess all texts, all nonletter characters, and extra white spaces. Second, for each word, we perform stemming (employing the Porter stemming algorithm). Finally, we form bigrams (phrases of two words).
featured image - How We Measured Cable News Slant: Researching Media Bias
a tv slipping off a shelf Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Tech Media Bias [Research Publication] HackerNoon profile picture
B. Methods Appendix

Here, we present additional material related to the measurement of cable news slant.

B.1. Text pre-processing

We preprocess all texts (i.e., TV channel transcripts and newspaper articles). We convert them to lowercase and remove non-meaningful stopwords (like and or or ), all nonletter characters, and extra white spaces. Second, for each word, we perform stemming (employing the Porter stemming algorithm). Finally, we form bigrams (phrases of two words).

B.2. Bigrams most predictive for FNC or CNN/MSNBC

Table B.1 shows some selected bigram examples with positive (predictive for FNC transcripts) or negative (predictive for CNN/MSNBC) values of ψˆ b. Table B.2 provides a more comprehensive list – the 200 bigrams most predictive for a transcript being from FNC or CNN/MSNBC, respectively. That is, the list is ordered such that the FNCrelated bigrams are the 200 bigrams with the largest absolute coefficients in the logistic regression from Section 3). Conversely, CNN/MSNBC-related ones are the 200 bigrams with the most negative coefficients.


Notes: Examples of bigrams with positive (predictive for FNC transcripts) or negative (predictive for CNN/MSNBC) coefficient values in the penalized logistic regression (of a label equaling one for FNC snippets, and zero for CNN/MSNBC snippets on the bigrams used in a snippet).


Table B.2: Top 200 of bigrams predictive for FNC or CNN/MSNBC transcripts



This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

Authors:

(1) Philine Widmer, ETH Zürich and [email protected];

(2) Sergio Galletta, ETH Zürich and [email protected];

(3) Elliott Ash, ETH Zürich and [email protected].


