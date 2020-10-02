Matthew Turner Is Pretty Excited With The Idea of Decentralized Utopia P2P Ecosystem

@ noonies Noonies The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

You know that feeling when you work really hard on something for really long and it feels like nobody really notices? Hacker Noon’s Annual Tech Industry Awards, the 2020 Noonies, are here to help with that. Nominate YOUR best people and products today at NOONIES.TECH.

Speaking of the best people and products in technology, here’s a quick (and interesting!) intro to 2020 Noonie Nominee, Matthew Turner from United States, who’s been nominated in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Privacy, Security

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm a freelance author, whose main interest is internet protection. For several years, I've been studying this topic from different sides. I consider the problems of cyber attacks and computer security. It compares various systems and services and explains how to protect your data in the global internet space.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I don't have my own website yet, but now I write articles for https://utopia.fans The main aim of my works is to connect people with the idea of being secured online.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

I'm a privacy fan and I'm pretty excited with the idea of decentralized Utopia p2p ecosystem. Their idea of giving a full anonymity to users is quite actual today. Building their own blockchain was a great job.

5. What are you worried about right now?

Now I’m worried that people controlling systems are being improved. Access and payment systems with face recognition and fingerprint payment have been introduced. And under the pretext of coronфvirus, it began to spread en masse and will only develop under the pretext of preparedness for the future pandemics

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Don't use Google and Facebook

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

I was very surprised that many of the human control developments said that they were far from the final stage, and in the coronavirus stage, we saw that everything was ready for a long time and the government was waiting for only a chance to introduce it.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

This is a difficult question. I am a human and as it's said, I would not lay all the eggs in one basket. I see the potential in investing for mesh networks. But as I've sad, I'm a human and if I'd like to get a quick profit, I would invest in advertising platforms of push traffic and affiliate programs. Because I think traffic is a valuable currency that can be monetized very quickly

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

I don't agree that closed source systems are unsafe for users. Everyone has their own commercial policies and we all know that open source is difficult to monetize. In addition, there may be other reasons, for example, fears that their unique development will be stolen by a stronger and richer team of developers or corporations that can easily make a closed source and monetize it.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

I'm fully excited with Utopia p2p ecosystem. They develop a mobile version now, which will be released by the end of the year. All-in-one blockchain based encrypted ecosystem is the future, I think.

11. What are you currently learning?

Utopia p2p, NordVPN, Tor browser

For much the same reasons Hacker Noon decided not to put good ideas behind pop-ups or paywalls — nor abuse your personal data to target you with creepy ads — we also decided that you don’t have to be a #thinkfluencer or have 50k followers on Twitter to earn the recognition that comes with a 2020 Noonie Nomination.

Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.

Tags