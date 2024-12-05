ReadWrite
Marc Andreessen May Be Onto Something When Comparing AI With Spirits of the Old
Marc Andreessen May Be Onto Something When Comparing AI With Spirits of the Old

by iamarsenibragimov
December 5th, 2024
Medieval people were psychologically better prepared for a world filled with invisible forces. In their reality, the existence of higher spirits and supernatural entities was a given. In the modern world, however, we often experience anxiety and fear when confronted with artificial intelligence.

A recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" featuring Marc Andreessen touched on numerous topics, but one stood out — the parallel between how we perceive artificial intelligence and how medieval societies viewed spirits, angels, and demons.


Andreessen argues that medieval people were psychologically better prepared for a world filled with invisible forces. In their reality, the existence of higher spirits and supernatural entities was a given. They not only accepted them as part of daily life but also found ways to interact with these forces. In the modern world, however, we often experience anxiety and fear when confronted with artificial intelligence, robots, and autonomous systems. We struggle to embrace these new entities that don’t fit into our traditional understanding of reality.


"AI as the New Spirit in the Machine"


Andreessen draws an analogy: if medieval people encountered artificial intelligence, they would see it as just another spirit or angel. For them, it would simply be a new form of existence to engage with. For us, on the other hand, it requires adapting our mindset to encompass new concepts and entities born out of technological progress.


This thought invites reflection: perhaps instead of fearing AI, we should accept it as a new force capable of solving complex problems. Contemporary models like ChatGPT already showcase their usefulness by providing logical, well-reasoned answers, analyzing data, and even assisting in decision-making. Yet their capabilities often inspire fear due to a lack of understanding and control.


Unlike many, I don’t fear AI at all. Quite the opposite — I eagerly anticipate its widespread adoption. For me, AI represents an opportunity to unlock progress on a scale we've never seen before.


Take AI applications in medicine, climate research, and education as examples. They’re already delivering tangible benefits. Instead of demonizing technology, we can harness its potential while ensuring it remains under our guidance. This "spirit" is created by us, and it’s our responsibility to shape its role positively. As they say, with great power comes great responsibility.


If you want to dive deeper into this topic, I highly recommend watching the original podcast episode Joe Rogan Experience #2234 with Marc Andreessen. You’ll find even more food for thought there.

