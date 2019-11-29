Making your Password Generator: Practicum by Yandex [Step-By-Step Guide]

Let’s make something!

Let’s say you wanted unique passwords for every site you use. But you didn’t want to memorize all of them. For that, you could use a password manager, but who knows how that manager uses your passwords? It’s always safer to have something of your own.

That’s where my password generator comes in.

Here are the specs:

It takes in the address of a website And a couple of secret words from you Then mashes these things together and runs it all through a predictable encryption algorithm The result is a unique combination of characters and numbers that you use as a password For every address, the password will be unique, but it won’t be random.

Every time you generate a password for a specific address, you’ll get the same password. That way, if you forget your password, you can re-generate it, and it will fit.

A word of warning. This algorithm is not cryptographically secure. If someone knows your secret word from step 2, they will be able to recreate your password. So it would be unwise to use these passwords in mission-critical and sensitive areas. But it’s still worth trying to develop.

MD5 Hashing

At the heart of our algorithm will be the MD5 hashing engine (you see it in step 3). Hashing is an algorithm that turns text into a string of 32 characters, a kind of a digital fingerprint.

For example, if you encode google.com, you’ll always get the hash 1d5920f4b44b27a802bd77c4f0536f5a.

And if your string is https://google.com, your hash is always 99999ebcfdb78df077ad2727fd00969f.

Here is what’s important to know:

The hash (or the digital fingerprint) cannot be reverse engineered to reveal the original string (at least, not easily and not directly). Encoding the same string with MD5 will always create the same hash. So if you have a collection of possible source texts and a target hash that you want to decrypt, you can just make hashes from the source texts and compare it to the target hash. That’s a common way to crack leaked password databases. The algorithm is widely known and well-studied. No cryptography is unbreakable. MD5 hashing is not 100% secure. Nothing in life really is.

One of the common methods to make MD5 more secure is adding salt. Salt is some secret word or character that is added to your encrypted string and that nobody knows about. With salt, reverse-matching pre-hashed passwords becomes much harder.

Here is an example.

Say, you wanted to hash the string ‘mail.google.com’. This string would always give you the hash be5cab0695415d9363d18ad1345c73eb. A hacker intercepts this password without knowing where this password came from and what it means. But he wants to find out. He makes a table of possible strings, hashes them and matches the resulting hashes against your hash:

But what if your original string was ‘mail.google.comJacko’, where would ‘Jacko’ be the salt? In that case, your hash will be 397ea03e8e23b5b0127dffc6db629eab, and unless the hacker somehow guessed your salt, he’d be unable to reverse-match this hash.

So it all comes down to the hacker’s knowing what your salt is and where you put it.

The interface

I’ll start with some basic interface. Create a text document in Notepad, paste this and save as HTML. If you have little understanding of what’s going on, read the comments inside:

< html > <!-- service area --> < head > < title > Password generator </ title > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta http-equiv = "X-UA-Compatible" content = "IE=edge" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1" > <!-- next line loads the MD5 hashing function --> < script src = "https://thecode.media/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/js-md5.js" > </ script > < style type = "text/css" > /*This will be some basic design*/ body { text-align : center; margin : 10 ; font-family : Verdana, Arial, sans-serif; font-size : 16px ;} input { display : inline-block; margin : 20px auto; border : 2px solid #eee ; padding : 10px 20px ; font-family :Verdana, Arial, sans-serif; font-size : 16px ;} </ style > </ head > < body > <!-- Here be our page --> < div class = "container" margin: auto ;"> < h2 class = "todo__caption" > Password generator </ h2 > < br > <!-- interface begins --> < input type = "text" id = "site_url" size = "50" placeholder = "Where do you need this password? Paste the address" > < br > < input type = "text" id = "keyword" size = "50" placeholder = "Some key word here" > < br > < br > <!-- Main button --> < button style = "font-size: 100%; padding:5px 10px 10px 10px" onclick = "generate()" > Generate password </ button > < p > Your password is: </ p > < div id = "pass_text" style = "font-weight: bold" > </ div > </ div > < script > <!-- here be the main script --> </ script > </ body > </ html >

If you save this text as a .html file and open it in Chrome or other browser, you’ll get something like this. It looks nice, but it won’t work just yet:

Next, I’ll write a script that will run in browser and make sure all the encryption magic happens. Follow the steps:

Step 0: Housekeeping

I want to keep our code clean, so I’ll start with declaring some variables and setting up a function that will later be triggered by a button. This code won’t do anything yet, but I need it for proper running of the actually useful code. All this goes inside the <script></script> block at the end of the previous document:

// setting up variables var site, salt; var text, password; // The function to run all the useful code function generate ( ) { // Here be useful code }

Step 1. Take the address from the site

I am writing in Javascript, which runs in the browser and has direct access to everything that’s going on in your web page. On the page, I have some input fields. Reading from these fields is a matter of one line:

site = document .getElementById( 'site_url' ).value;

Notice the site_url thing? That’s the ID of the input field. This command real like this: ‘Find whatever object on the page that has an ID ‘site_url’, look at its value, and pass whatever is in there into the variable called ‘site’, which I declared earlier.

This line goes under the comment ‘Here be useful code’.

Step 2. Take the secret word

Same way, I read the secret word:

salt = document .getElementById( 'keyword' ).value;

This line goes under the previous line.

Step 3. Mash them together

Now I need to combine what is in ‘site’ and in ‘salt’. I can also add a little extra something for more saltiness. In Javascript, connecting two bits of text is done by simply adding:

text = site + salt + 'Practicum Rules' ;

Our ‘text’ variable will now have a combination of what is written in two input blocks on the page, and the secret word ‘Practicum Rules’. It’s not really protecting our algorithm since it’s hard-coded into the page and therefore, can be read by whoever looks into the source code of this generator. But it’s fun nevertheless.

Step 4. Encrypt them

I loaded the MD5 script earlier, so now all I have to do is use it:

password = md5(text);

This line reads: take the function called md5 and give it whatever is in the ‘text’ variable. What it spits out, put it into the ‘password’ variable.

Step 5. Output password

With JavaScript, outputting into the page is easy:

document .getElementById( 'pass_text' ).innerHTML=password;

This means: in the document, find an element with id ‘pass_text’, and put into its inner HTML whatever is in variable ‘password’. And I know I just put the encoded password there, so I’ll see the encoded result on the page.

Running

Now I need to make sure that all the useful code goes inside the function called ‘generate’, and I have this function mapped to our button on the page. Which I have, look at the bold part:

< button style = "font-size: 100%; padding:5px 10px 10px 10px" onclick = "generate()" > Generate password </ button >

Here is the final code:

< html > <!-- service area --> < head > < title > Password generator </ title > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta http-equiv = "X-UA-Compatible" content = "IE=edge" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1" > <!-- next line loads the MD5 hashing function --> < script src = "https://thecode.media/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/js-md5.js" > </ script > < style type = "text/css" > /*This will be some basic design*/ body { text-align : center; margin : 10 ; font-family : Verdana, Arial, sans-serif; font-size : 16px ;} input { display : inline-block; margin : 20px auto; border : 2px solid #eee ; padding : 10px 20px ; font-family :Verdana, Arial, sans-serif; font-size : 16px ;} </ style > </ head > < body > <!-- Here be our page --> < div class = "container" margin: auto ;"> < h2 class = "todo__caption" > Password generator </ h2 > < br > <!-- interface begins --> < input type = "text" id = "site_url" size = "50" placeholder = "Where do you need this password? Paste the address" > < br > < input type = "text" id = "keyword" size = "50" placeholder = "Some key word here" > < br > < br > <!-- Main button --> < button style = "font-size: 100%; padding:5px 10px 10px 10px" onclick = "generate()" > Generate password </ button > < p > Your password is: </ p > < div id = "pass_text" style = "font-weight: bold" > </ div > </ div > < script > // setting up variables var site, salt; var text, password; // The function to run all the useful code function generate ( ) { //Step 1 site = document .getElementById( 'site_url' ).value; //Step 2 salt = document .getElementById( 'keyword' ).value; //Step 3 text = site + salt + 'Practicum Rules' ; //Step 4 password = md5(text); //Step 5 document .getElementById( 'pass_text' ).innerHTML=password; } </ script > </ body > </ html >

Save it, load it, type in your secret word and the site URL, and press Generate. Bam, you got yourself a password generator. Congratulations!

What can be done next

You can make the encryption fancier by running the md5 algorithm many times. You can work with upper- and lowercase letters and add extra characters to the generated password You can truncate the password to 9-12 characters to make it more manageable You can transform this script into an executable program that you can carry around on a flash drive

I’ll do that some other time. Stay tuned for updates.

