Making Influencer Marketing Seamless with Web3 Creator Platform Edge

3,386 reads 0 Edge is a web3 creator platform that connects brands seamlessly to influencers. The platform enables you to run campaigns with influencers, offering real-time results and web3 rewards for creators. For creators, Edge offers a platform for work, enabling you to earn while doing what you love. In this slogging AMA, we hosted Adam Edge and Jack Sanderson, the founders of Edge, for an exclusive deep dive into the platform and their recently released NFT collection.

For creators, Edge offers a platform for work, enabling you to earn while doing what you love. In this slogging AMA, we hosted Adam Edge and Jack Sanderson, the founders of Edge, for an exclusive deep dive into the platform and their recently released NFT collection. You can buy the NFTs here.

Hi, @channel, please join me in welcoming the founders of Edge, Adam Whyte and Jack Sanderson



Edge is a web3 creator platform that enables brands to launch web3 projects by making influencer marketing easy—connecting brands seamlessly with professional creators and influencers.



You can ask the Edge team anything about:



Who are the team members behind Edge? Why did you start Edge? The vision behind the product. What are the benefits of using Edge? What is the OG Creator Key? What is the Creator Pass? How are we giving back to our Creator Community? Who is Edge for? Who are the customers? Why are they excited? What are your Web3 relationships/ partnerships? Future Plans

Hi Adam Whyte and Jack! A pleasure to have you partaking in this AMA. To start, can you explain a bit about both your backgrounds and why edge was developed?

Adam Whyte

Who are the team



CEO - Adam Whyte - former sports lawyer

COO - Jack Sanderson - sold millions of SaaS software

CTO - Mariusz Gorski - Fintech engineer - 15 years experience

Chairperson - Tom George - former CEO at GroupM / WPP

Director - David Yarnton - former MD at Nintendo UK

NFT Designer - @TastyMachine

Blocklawd

Hi guys, I'm a huge fan of edge and what you do! I've heard you got a mint today! Can you tell us more about it?

Adam Whyte

Where did hear about us ser? We appreciate your support. Have you minted yet? Show us your Creator Pass! 🙂

Hi Adam Whyte and Jack Sanderson! Great to have you with us! How did Edge come to life? What was the initial problem that you wanted to solve with it?

Adam Whyte

Mónica Freitas Thanks for the question!



We know that influencer marketing doesn't scale and become the creator economy without a technology platform.



The problem is that 100s of millions of people are creating content on social platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, and they aren't getting rewarded for it!

Adam Whyte

Our platform allows creators to find their first job with a brand.

Equally, brands are looking for the best, most engaging, most authentic creators to work with. 💪 Brands don't know where to go to find creators, so they hire agencies. This isn't scalable.

I'm super curious about your creators. Do you have a portfolio of creators/influencers companies can choose to work with? How do you verify these creators, and what criteria do you use to add them as an option for hire?

Adam Whyte

Mónica Freitas Sure!



GO! 👉 https://app.edge.gg/sign-up/creator



STEPS:

1⃣ Sign up

2⃣ Create an Edge Account ☑

3⃣ Link at least one Social (Link more for better rewards) 📱

4⃣ Go to Edge forge on the bottom left

5⃣ Mint your NFT ✅



https://opensea.io/collection/edge-og-creator-key-collection

Cris Silva

HI! Adam Whyte. As someone more familiar with web2, I hope you don't mind me asking a few questions from the perspective. Suppose I work with a web2 medium company and want to run a campaign with an influencer. What are the perks of using Edge?

Cris Silva

Adam Whyte And what value do web3 rewards add to web2 companies?

Jack Sanderson

Hey Cris Silva, great question. Edge is built to solve Web2 Influencer marketing challenges as well. As I’m sure you’ve experienced, influencer campaigns are run manually and, therefore, not scalable. Creators are not authenticated, so marketers cannot access real-time data.



Edge automates campaign delivery, automatically validating content is going live from influencers and providing real-time performance data and optimization recommendations. Meaning… brands can run campaigns with 100's or 1000's of influencers and get the performance insights in order to optimize campaigns. It’s no longer hit and hope 🙏

Jack Sanderson

From the Creators side, they have a way to protect their work. Edge is a trust machine between a brand and a creator. Creators can earn Web3 rewards on top of the payments from brands.

Holding an Edge NFT Creator pass or holding enough Creator Coins (earn by completing campaigns) allows you to earn up to 2.5% more on your campaigns, view your own social analytics across your platforms, mint exclusive campaign NFTs based on the work you’ve done with your brands and contribute to our future governance DAO.

Jack Sanderson

Cris Silva Edge provides REAL-TIME analytics. Data is much more useful if you can action it. Edge tells you as your campaign is running which influencers in your campaign to allocate spending to and which content to boost to maximize returns. We show you which content is driving traffic and from where in the world its coming from

Adam Whyte

How are we giving back to our creator community?



What apart from serving them free lunch and doing their dishes?



We're giving back to our community in a bunch of ways. Here goes!



Creator Key Holders



Holders gain access to Edge Missions - This means work and jobs!

Mission Points - These might be worth something one day. Maybe you'll get Coins for Creators!

Special Mission Achievements - By performing a special social task or doing something amazing, you'll unlock NFT rewards, Easter Eggs, and other goodies.



Creator Pass Holders



They will earn up to 2.5% extra on Edge Campaigns & Missions.

Holders of the Creator Pass will get access to our Creator DAO.



We'll be doing a token drop and special events for our community in the coming months.



Above all - our community members earn money!

Adam Whyte, that's very true. So how does Edge solve that problem? Can you guide us through a creator's experience with Edge?

Cris Silva

Adam Whyte, that's incredible! What metrics do you track, and how does Edge manage to go further than other data analysis tools?

Sonic3625

Adam Whyte and Jack Sanderson, you mentioned rewards for your users from campaigns and missions. What are they?

Jack Sanderson

Creators can earn Web3 rewards on top of the payments from brands.

Holding an Edge NFT Creator pass or holding enough Creator Coins (earn by completing campaigns) allows you to earn up to 2.5% more on your campaigns, view your own social analytics across your platforms, mint exclusive campaign NFTs based on the work you’ve done with your brands and contribute to our future governance DAO 🙏

Of course, as well as finding more work with the brands that want to work with you.

Cris Silva

Jack Sanderson, a platform able to collect that much data, must have been a challenge to create.

Cris Silva

Jack Sanderson, I'm glad that you've mentioned the Creator Pass. One of the benefits of Creator Pass is that it allows you to reward our audience for their engagement. How does that work?

Jack Sanderson

Cris Silva 1.5 years, it’s complex stuff on the backend that we’ve worked super hard to make easy, fun, and intuitive on the front end.

The ability to work with 1000's of creators at one time opens a completely novel creator Marketing use case. Well, actually, it enables the Creator Economy.

Imagine a brand launches a product, and 100,000 of their most engaged customers create content on their behalf, with the brand rewarding their ambassadors with exclusive content, access, discounts (or anything valuable to that group). Even rewarding the top performing creators with Fiat or Crypto.

Are there any big names (influencers or brands) that you collaborated with that were essential to your growth?

Jack Sanderson

Mónica Freitas For sure, we spent the best part of year working with Omnicom Group ( the world's largest media group)

Understanding the inherent challenges restricting the influencer marketing channels' growth, we have consulted with around 500 creators in our journey and many more brands from Web2 and Web3.

It turns out everyone's got the same problems; older Web2 platforms are focused on scraped data, trying to retrofit automation (that doesn’t work)

Web3 tech allows us to bring utility into the space that wasn’t there before, rewarding everyone for their content, not just the big celebs.

Adam Whyte

Mónica Freitas, We are focused on the communities and micro creators rather than the big names. Our sweet spot is creators with 5 - 50k followers who are looking for their first jobs. These people have a more engaged audience, and they convert customers better.

Great questions, guys! I would love to know more about your partnerships, Adam Whyte and Jack Sanderson!

Adam Whyte

Jack Boreham We've just gotten investment from Outlier Ventures - a top Web3 VC.



We've partnered with more than 10 Web3 companies, including Hundo. Careers, Myosin.xyz, Superworld. app, and Ethereal Collective.



These partners will be granted benefits to our NFT holders as well.



Speaking of which - head over to http://Edge.gg/nfts to mint right now!

Jimmy L

Adam Whyte, what will the outlier funding be used for?

Jack Sanderson



We have a huge marketing strategy for the platform and our NFT Creator Pass mint in September. We are releasing new functionality for Creators and brands, such as our Creator Coin, Governance DAO, and advanced Creator analytics.

Brands will be getting improved creator search functionality and content approval for their campaign workflows. And to scale our commercial team to help onboard all the baiting brands!

Adam Whyte

Cris Silva Edge goes further than other analysis tools because we don't scrape data. We get data directly from the influencers because they trust us. We give them an NFT, tokens, and voice and find their work with their favourite brands. We're enjoying it.

Adam Whyte

Future Plans?

Every content creator finds their first job through Edge.

Every brand uses Edge to work with and find creators.

Edge brings Wewb3 to the masses with its easy-to-use tech and ability to be paid out in fiat, crypto, or other web3 rewards.

Cris Silva

Jack Sanderson, wow, that's quite an undertaking. I imagine a big chunk of your brands has an active presence on web3. Are there any web3 social platforms we've noticed as more prevalent?

Cris Silva

Adam Whyte, interesting point. Do creators report to you their data using other tools, or do they access their performance also through Edge, and that's how you get all the data in real-time?

Adam Whyte

Cris Silva The creators don't have to do anything. They just sign in and connect their socials like they would sign in with Facebook to AirBnB, Ryanair, or Tinder.

Here's what it looks like. That's exactly why we can get the data in real-time. Edge needs the data in real-time to validate if events occur. The brands need the data in real-time so they can make instant and reactive decisions.

I'd love to know what influencers you're working with. Any notable names

Adam Whyte

Jack Boreham We've got all sorts of creators. Mainly those with a Web3 focus like @TheSolanaBoss or ETHJasper. Then we've got larger lifestyle influencers from the Web2 world who are building in Web3 like @Sukkimenon.

Jack Sanderson, that's a common point when discussing creator's economy on web2 - it's hard to monetize because there's so much competition and creators heavily depend on brands. How do you think (or have you seen) web3 will change the creator's economy?

Jack Sanderson

Mónica Freitas To be a bit bullish with my answer, I’d say there isn’t much of a Creator Economy right now, only for a very small number.



When in reality, there are millions of Creators releasing content that brands take huge benefits and marketing value from.

The Creator Economy for me is when I create content, I’m rewarded for it; I can be easily found and connect with those that I can build mutually beneficial relationships with rather than relying on synergy.



We need technology to make these advancements, open and explorable spaces, with new ways to create content, along with immutable data records and trust machines like Edge, which can unlock the scale of connections needed for the Creator Economy to become reality.

Adam Whyte, are there particular niches of creators/influencers more prevalent in Edge?

Adam Whyte Jack Sanderson, this is a more general question, but what do you think the future holds for Web3?

Also, how does it work for a brand to work with the creator? The brand has the liberty to do its own search, or does Edge provide any guidance? Adam Whyte Jack Sanderson

Jack Sanderson

Sara Pinto Thanks; brands can connect with creators based on their profiles. We are releasing a more advanced search this quarter that allows for search based. on performance, i.e., click-through rates.



Creators can find work with brands through our Edge missions. Brands post open ‘call to action’ - creators can join the mission and post content within a requested brief. Potentially thousands of creators in one community-activated campaign.

Adam Whyte

FYI Folks, our free mint http://www.edge.gg/nfts is going to sell out in the next short while. If you'd like to pick up one of our last Creator Keys - these will be the only Creator Keys that grant permanent access to the Edge platform.



Have a good one.

Hey Adam and Jack!



Thanks for joining us here on Slogging.

When building your platform out and focusing on growth, what kind of key partnerships are you trying to forge, and how do you evaluate whether a company would be a good partner for Edge?

Adam Whyte

Hey Limarc Ambalina what's good?

First and foremost, we want our partners to be "kind hustlers."

Second, we want our partners to work with Creators and Influencers.

Third, we are looking for Web3 investors with a network in media.

Jack Sanderson

Limarc Ambalina Thanks for your question ser; there are a number of partnerships which we’ve found to be mutually beneficial.



Firstly, in our Web3 community, we are all on the same journey building new ways of working, innovating with new technology, and creating new markets so the more we connect with projects in the space, the more we learn and accelerate our understanding of the opportunities and how to take advantage of them.

We have relationships now where we can offer great utility to our NFT holders through our partners such as; Nexa, who are providing discounted metaverse galleries for our creators to exhibit their NFTs, or Hundo Careers, who are helping upskill our creators before they come to find work through Edge.

Adam Whyte and Jack Sanderson, I would love to know your future plans for the platform?

Jack Sanderson

Jack Boreham, Adam Whyte is the pioneer behind our vision; from my side, we want to create seamless experiences for all stakeholders in the Creator process.

Ensuring that everything is built on trust and transparency and not having to rely on humans to do a computer's work.

Edge will be where every Creator finds their first job and where brands can run the largest scale, multi-platform campaigns (it already is, to be fair), which drive predictable results. It will be win, win, win.

Melissa Brown

damn, I missed out on the mint! Will you guys be releasing any more? Any future NFT drops?

Adam Whyte

https://opensea.io/collection/edge-og-creator-key-collection - Here is our Opensea Collection. I hope the floor will be swept when we make our next announcement. Get a couple when they are still just 50$!

Doing so will guarantee your spot on our WhiteList for our next NFT drop. There will be 5475 Creator Passes launched in September.

Each of these will come with an earning multiplier. They will have future utility in the Edge platform, including plugging into your Creator Pod.

Adam Whyte Jack Sanderson, you've brought a solution to creators with your platform. What were the biggest challenges you've faced while developing Edge?

Adam Whyte

Sara Pinto The biggest challenges we faced creating Edge was finding teammates who had the maturity and humility to understand what they can't do and have the knowledge and passion to know what they can and go get it.

You explained how creators and brands connect. Is there any way that the creators/brands can further promote themselves on your platform? For example, a paid ad about them on the platform Adam Whyte Jack Sanderson

Adam Whyte

Since we refocused our efforts on only hiring conscious creators with a passion for life and a commitment to their word - we've been flying.



From a technical standpoint, the difficulty has actually been the construction of Edge. It's sophisticated tech, and it's taken 12 months to build. Our state executor and smart contract builder are both proprietaries.

Jack Sanderson, very valid point. Do you envision web3 social platforms allowing more room to establish these connections and allowing creators to be fairly rewarded for their efforts?

Cris Silva

Adam Whyte, oh, fascinating. Have you noticed any trends in the type of creators and brands that use Edge?

Adam Whyte

Cris Silva The Creators and Brands that use Edge are all Web3 ready. They are tech companies, gaming companies, and Web3 projects that want to enter the metaverse or sell digital assets with creators.

Cryptodragon

There clearly is a need for Edge. Why do you think brands are skeptical when partnering with influencers? Are there any other web2 companies doing something similar? Adam Whyte

Adam Whyte

Brands are skeptical because followers and engagement are fake. When brands are choosing influencers, they don't see the important numbers. Engagement rate, click-through, conversions, and audience demographics - this is all data the Edge platform provides. Therefore, the brands are hesitant to work with creators they don't know - or that their agent doesn't know.



There are Web2 platforms that do influencer discovery but not influencer delivery. They are all scraping 3rd party data sets, which are not reliable. Brands and agencies like Tencent, Nintendo, and Omnicom have all told us that they need Edge because existing solutions don't work.

Cryptodragon

Interesting, Adam Whyte. I'm fascinated by that. So currently, does Nintendo use your platform.

Adam Whyte

Nintendo is not a customer yet; we've got a big launch in September with other P2E gaming companies. My business partner was MD at Nintendo, so we are friendly with them. They aren't huge into Web3 yet, so they aren't a target customer. We just know that their influencer challenges are not being solved.

Cris Silva

Adam Whyte, that's interesting. So everyone is already pretty familiar with the web3 space. What's next for Edge?

Adam Whyte

Cris Silva Edge is raising $1.5m this summer for our token pre-sale. This is the best price Edge Creator Coins will ever be available.

Adam Whyte, how will you try and convince these web2 brands to use your services and make that transition to web3?

Adam Whyte Jack Sanderson that's a finish on this AMA. It was a pleasure to have you both! Any final thoughts you want to leave our audience with?

Jack Sanderson

Hey Jack Boreham, Thank you for hosting and to everyone that joined and asked questions. Edge is a Rocketship that everyone can have a seat on.

We're launching our Telegram soon for all our Creators, and everyone is a Creator.

Stay up to date on our socials for NFT drops and exciting brands Missions and make sure you start earning Edge Mission points as one day they might just be exchangeable for a native token…Influencer marketing cannot scale without tech. Edge is that tech. Thank you all 🙏



https://www.edge.gg/

