Making Command-Line Interface (CLI) for Fun and Profit

@ CK CK Technical Founder @ TAGGUN

Next time you have an idea 💡 "I know... Why don't I write a script to automate this thing?" Actually, you should not, you should write a CLI instead.

CLI has better structure than scripts. And, CLI uses command flags and help text to prevent you from making silly mistakes. For example:



$ moa -- help Moa makes it easier to run your local node.js apps. USAGE $ moa OPTIONS -c, --commands=commands [default: start] commands to run. -h, -- help show CLI help -r, --root=root [default: ../] root path to run. DESCRIPTION ... Have some fun

Scripts are messy and can get out of control.

How to create a new CLI

Start by scaffolding the CLI

$ npx oclif single moa ? npm package name (moa): moa $ cd moa

src\index.js Modify your flags in

MoaCommand.flags = { // add --help flag to show CLI version help: flags.help({ char : 'h' }), commands : flags.string({ char : 'c' , description : 'commands to run. Comma-separated.' , default : 'start' }), root : flags.string({ char : 'r' , description : 'root path to run.' , default : '../' }), }

src\index.js Modify your description in

MoaCommand.description = `Moa makes it easier to run your local node.js apps.

src\index.js Modify your command in

class MoaCommand extends Command { async run() { const {flags} = this .parse(MoaCommand) const commands = flags.commands.split( ',' ) const {root} = flags find.file( /(?<!node_modules\/.*)\/package\.json$/ , root, files => { files.forEach( async file => { const cwd = require ( 'path' ).dirname(file) commands.forEach( async command => { this .log(cwd, `npm run ${command} ` ) const npm = spawn( 'npm' , [ 'run' , command], {cwd}) for await ( const output of npm.stdout) { this .log( ` ${file} : ${output} ` ) } }) }) }) } }

run npm i find to install find npm module. In this example, you will need tofind to install find npm module.

npm run [command] . Great if you need to run multiple node.js application to start coding. This simple CLI will look for all node.js application in the root folder and run. Great if you need to run multiple node.js application to start coding.

Run it

./bin/run -c start -c ../taggun/

Publish and share your CLI

