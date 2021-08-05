Making a Simple Service App for a Yocto-Based Linux Distro

For several years Yocto project, based on OpenEmbedded, has served us as solid base for creating exciting projects for embedded systems. \n\n\\\nSo recently I decided to make the first steps in Yocto-oriented software development and make a rather simple service app for Yocto-based Linux distro, which was supposed to be an easy-peasy task turned into several hours of research. But we are finally there…\n\n\\\nSo let me share my findings with you.\n\n## Golang Project\n\n```go\npackage main\n\nimport (\n\t"database/sql"\n\t"encoding/json"\n\t"flag"\n\t"fmt"\n\t"log"\n\t"net/http"\n\t"os"\n\t"path/filepath"\n\t"strconv"\n\n\t"github.com/bmizerany/pat"\n\t_ "github.com/mattn/go-sqlite3"\n)\n\nvar GitCommit string\n\ntype ConfigurationEntry struct {\n\tID int64 `json:"id"`\n\tName string `json:"name"`\n}\n\ntype Configuration []ConfigurationEntry\n\nvar mainDB *sql.DB\n\nfunc main() {\n\tif GitCommit != "" {\n\t\tfmt.Printf("Symbiote\\ncommit_%s\\n", GitCommit)\n\t}\n\n\tvar dbFile string\n\tflag.StringVar(&dbFile, "db", "/tmp/symbiote.db", "SQLite database filename")\n\n\tos.MkdirAll(filepath.Dir(dbFile), os.ModePerm)\n\n\tdb, errOpenDB := sql.Open("sqlite3", dbFile)\n\tcheckErr(errOpenDB)\n\tmainDB = db\n\tcreateTable(db) // create table if doesn't exist\n\n\tr := pat.New()\n\tr.Del("/config/:id", http.HandlerFunc(deleteByID))\n\tr.Get("/config/:id", http.HandlerFunc(getByID))\n\tr.Put("/config/:id", http.HandlerFunc(updateByID))\n\tr.Get("/config", http.HandlerFunc(getAll))\n\tr.Post("/config", http.HandlerFunc(insert))\n\n\thttp.Handle("/", r)\n\n\tlog.Print(" Running on 3000")\n\terr := http.ListenAndServe("127.0.0.1:3000", nil)\n\tif err != nil {\n\t\tlog.Fatal("ListenAndServe: ", err)\n\t}\n}\n\nfunc getAll(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) {\n // some logic\n}\n\nfunc getByID(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) {\n// some logic\n}\n\nfunc insert(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) {\n // some logic\n}\n\nfunc updateByID(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) {\n // some logic\n}\n\nfunc deleteByID(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) {\n // some logic\n}\n\nfunc createTable(db *sql.DB) {\n// some logic\n}\n\nfunc checkErr(err error) {\n\tif err != nil {\n\t\tpanic(err)\n\t}\n}\n```\n\nSo, as you see, nothing special.\n\n## Bitbake Recipe\n\nI started with quite a basic Golang recipe example, quite good to serve as a reference.\n\n<https://github.com/xorde-repos/yoctoproject-poky/blob/master/meta/recipes-extended/go-examples/go-helloworld_0.1.bb>\n\n\\\nSo the recipe finally looked like this:\n\n```bash\nDESCRIPTION = "Yet another Yocto Golang example"\n\nLICENSE = "CLOSED"\n\nSRC_URI = "git://${GO_IMPORT}"\nSRCREV = "${AUTOREV}"\nUPSTREAM_CHECK_COMMITS = "1"\n\n## TT_REPO is set in local.conf\nGO_APP = "symbiote"\nGO_IMPORT = "${TT_REPO}/${GO_APP}"\nGO_INSTALL = "${GO_IMPORT}"\nGO_WORKDIR = "${GO_INSTALL}"\nexport GO111MODULE="off"\n\ninherit go\n\ndo_install_append() {\n mv ${D}${bindir}/${GO_APP} ${D}${bindir}/${BPN}\n}\n\ndo_configure_apend() {\n #this one fixes permissions problem with temporary files\n chmod -R +w ${WORKDIR}\n}\n```\n\nSo, again, nothing special…\n\n## Building\n\nDepends on how you run Bitbake, I use a pretty complex set of scripts that bake my image simultaneously for multiple platforms, but in the general case it could be just the usual something-setup-env and then bitbake whatever-you-want-to-build.\n\n\\\nSo the first run returned pretty interesting error:\n\n\n:::warning\n| build/src/github.com/mattn/go-sqlite3/backup.go:14:10: fatal error: stdlib.h: No such file or directory\n\n| 14 | #include <stdlib.h>\n\n:::\n\n\\\nTurns out go.bbclass tries to build go-sqlite3 with native-sysroot, and it is no surprise that native-sysroot is not fully populated.\n\n\\\nSo lets provide proper populated sysroot to compiler:\n\n```javascript\nCGO_CFLAGS += "-I${WORKDIR}/recipe-sysroot/usr/include"\n```\n\n\\\nI get a feeling this build process will become more interesting, since it started so nice…\n\nSo I started building again and now I get a linker error:\n\n\n:::warning\nld: cannot find crtn.o: No such file or directory\n\n:::\n\nand then:\n\n\n:::warning\n| sqlite3-binding.c:30964: error: undefined reference to 'pthread_join'\n\n:::\n\n\\\nWell, it is another sysroot related problem. Let’s fix it with this:\n\n```javascript\nCGO_LDFLAGS += "--sysroot=${WORKDIR}/recipe-sysroot -pthread"\n```\n\n\\\nOk, let me build again… Now what? Yes, another error:\n\n\n:::warning\nrecipe-sysroot/usr/include/gnu/stubs-32.h:7:11: fatal error: gnu/stubs-soft.h: No such file or directory\n\n:::\n\nThe build process decided to use software-based floating point, but I know my ARM system has hardware-based floating point. Hmm, it is weird… And it seems go.bbclass that defines build process does nothing about it to properly configure the build.\n\nSo merely adding this line to our recipe .bb file solves the problem:\n\n```javascript\nCGO_CFLAGS_arm += "-mfloat-abi=hard -mfpu=neon "\n```\n\n\\\nHowever it was a sort of workaround, I wanted something more stable, *automagic* so to say. And I am going to write a small inline Python script, luckily “CC” environment variable has all necessary parameters for proper build configuration:\n\n```javascript\nCGO_FLAGS += "${@' '.join( filter( lambda x: x.startswith(( '-mfpu=', '-mfloat-abi=', '-mcpu=' )), d.getVar('CC').split(' ') ) )}"\n```\n\nTo provide you a better view on this Python one-liner let me format it for you:\n\n```python\n# 1. Get CC environment variable and split it by space:\nd.getVar('CC').split(' ')\n\n# 2. Filter resulting array with lambda function that returns "true" if it starts with any of the elements of the tupple:\nfilter(lambda x: x.startswith(( '-mfpu=', '-mfloat-abi=', '-mcpu=' )), d.getVar('CC').split(' ')\n)\n\n# 3. join filtered results with space.\n```\n\n\\\nSo to say it compiles now OK. But I want to go further by providing Git commit hash to my app.\n\nThis way my app knows its commit hash and can display it when needed:\n\n```javascript\nGO_RPATH += "-X main.GitCommit=$(cd ${GOPATH}/src/${GO_IMPORT} && [ `git rev-parse HEAD 2>/dev/null` ] && git rev-parse HEAD || echo undefined)"\n```\n\n\\\nNow, this thing is a hackish way of doing that. You see, I actually wanted to run golang compiler with `` -ldflags=-X main.GitCommit=$(cd ${GOPATH}/src/${GO_IMPORT} && [ `git rev-parse HEAD 2>/dev/null` ] && git rev-parse HEAD || echo undefined)" ``, but when I use\n\n`CGO_LDFLAGS`variable of the go.bbclass my code gets into -ldextflags which is really counter-intuitive.\n\n\\\nAfter looking into go.bbclass I figured that I can get into -ldflags by using `GO_RPATH`\n\n\\\n