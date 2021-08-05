Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoMaking a Simple Service App for a Yocto-Based Linux Distro by@xt

Making a Simple Service App for a Yocto-Based Linux Distro

image
XT Hacker Noon profile picture

@xtXT

Barnard's star, a rather dim red dwarf about six light-years away from Earth. Extraterrestrial?

XT Hacker Noon profile picture
by XT @xt. Barnard's star, a rather dim red dwarf about six light-years away from Earth. Extraterrestrial?Read my stories
Secureframe

Automate your SOC 2 and close enterprise deals

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
Adding the Map Leaflet Component to an Angular Application by @rodrigokamada
#angular
How to Secure Your Software: 10 Takeaways for Software Developers by @sampatel
#secure-software-development
Creating Our Own Custom Messaging Solution for IoT Devices by @andreysolovev
#libraries
How to Set Up End to End Tests with WebdriverIO on Github Action ? by @antoinecaron
#javascript
The Tech Stack of a Solo-Developer to build a SaaS With React and AWS by @ixartz
#aws

Tags

#golang#yocto#software-development#programming#coding#app#linux#go
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.