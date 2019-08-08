Make Your Own Typing Tutor App using Python!

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
Software developer, avid learner
import tkinter as tk
import random
from os import system, name
import time
def clear():
if name == 'nt':
_ = system('cls')
else:
_ = system('clear')
index = 0
list_index = 0
list = []
word_count = 10
f = open('words.txt', 'r')
for line in f:
list.append(line.strip())
random.shuffle(list)
list = list[:word_count]
print("---WELCOME TO TYPING TUTOR---")
time.sleep(1)
clear()
print("Total words: ", len(list))
time.sleep(2)
clear()
print("Word "+str(list_index+1)+" out of "+str(word_count)+": "+list[list_index])
start_time = time.time()
end_time = 0
time_multiplier = 2
lives = 3
score = 0
def keypress(event):
global index
global list_index
global list
global lives
global score
global start_time
global end_time
global time_multiplier
word = list[list_index]
if event.char == word[index]:
index = index + 1
score = score + 1
else:
clear()
print("Word " + str(list_index + 1) + " out of " + str(word_count) + ": " + list[list_index])
print("wrong letter!")
lives = lives - 1
print("Lives left: ", lives)
if lives == 0:
print("Game Over!")
print("Final Score: ", score)
root.destroy()
return
if index == len(word):
clear()
print("right!")
index = 0
list_index = list_index + 1
end_time = time.time()
time_taken = int(end_time - start_time)
time_left = time_multiplier * len(word) - time_taken
score = score + time_left
print("time taken: " + str(time_taken) + " out of " + str(time_multiplier*len(word)) + " seconds.")
print("Current score: ", score)
time.sleep(1.5)
start_time = end_time
clear()
if list_index < len(list) and index == 0:
print("Word " + str(list_index + 1) + " out of " + str(word_count) + ": " + list[list_index])
elif list_index == len(list):
clear()
print("Congratulations! you have beaten the game!")
print("Final Score: ", score)
root.destroy()
root = tk.Tk()
root.bind_all('', keypress)
root.withdraw()
root.mainloop()
variable. It is currently set at 100. The
word_count
variable controls the amount of time allotted to each word. Currently it is set at 2. This means for a word of length 5, the time limit is 5*2 = 10 seconds. The
time_multiplier
variable defines the number of lives a player gets. A life gets over each time player incorrectly types a letter.
lives
python app.py