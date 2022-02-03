Make Money by Writing About the Decentralized Internet!

Oh hello there Hacker! Yes, you’ve read that correctly. HackerNoon is holding a Decentralized Internet Writing Contest in partnership with Everscale - the fastest Blockchain in the world! Below are the 3 easy steps to join the contest: Make sure to have a HackerNoon account. Read the rules of the contest. Write an article on decentralized internet and make sure to use the tag #decentralized-internet. What’s in it for you? Oh, nothing. Except the contest has $42,000 worth of prizes!

Official account for all the writing contests powered by Hacker Noon.





If you’re having trouble thinking about topics, take a peek at our previous winners:









In October, Kadeem wowed us with his article, “ How To Own A Piece Of The New Web With Web 3.0 ”.





If your brain still requires more stimulation, we have the solution for you:





Here’s a ** writing prompt ** about the decentralized internet you can fill out .





Make sure you are logged into your * HackerNoon * account. Click on this link to automatically make a draft. Write your heart out and make sure to use the #decentralized-internet tag. Submit!









Head on over to HackerNoon and start writing today!













Small disclaimer: While publishing isn’t automatically guaranteed, we have human editors willing to make suggestions on how to improve your work.





This post was written by Jose Hernandez and edited by Sidra Ijaz and Ellen Stevens.