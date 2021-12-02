Make Greater Gains in Crypto With Less Stress - Good Company Interview

BostonCoin is the world’s first “coin of coins” and the first diversified cryptocurrency fund. We “take the bite out of Bitcoin” using strategic diversification and the proprietary “COIN’ protocol. This makes it easier and safer for investors to get into crypto. Decentralisation is very exciting, as we have been to countries where the internet is censored or the money supply is tightly controlled. We have faced many regulatory challenges as we were first to market, and there were no rules around what we do.