Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Make Greater Gains in Crypto With Less Stress - Good Company Interview by@tradingboston

Make Greater Gains in Crypto With Less Stress - Good Company Interview

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
BostonCoin is the world’s first “coin of coins” and the first diversified cryptocurrency fund. We “take the bite out of Bitcoin” using strategic diversification and the proprietary “COIN’ protocol. This makes it easier and safer for investors to get into crypto. Decentralisation is very exciting, as we have been to countries where the internet is censored or the money supply is tightly controlled. We have faced many regulatory challenges as we were first to market, and there were no rules around what we do.
image
BostonTrading.co Hacker Noon profile picture

@tradingboston
BostonTrading.co

The world's first diversified crypto portfolio, or "coin of coins"

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How to Create a Billion-Dollar Business on a Budget by @tradingboston
#entrepreneurship
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The Ultimate IDO Marketing Toolbox for P2E Projects by @cryptoilyshka
#blockchain-marketing
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum

Tags

#good-company#good-company-interview#crypto#how-to#diy#innovation#artificial-intelligence#investing#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon loading