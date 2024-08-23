Mahjong Meta Verse: The Evolution Of Mahjong Meta Into a Web3 Gaming Theme Park

HONG KONG, China, August 23rd, 2024/Chainwire/--Since its launch, Mahjong Meta has been dedicated to creating a competitive Mahjong esports platform, blending the charm of Mahjong culture with Web3 to serve gaming and Mahjong enthusiasts worldwide.





During the test operations, the feedback and support from the Mahjong players and community have continually inspired the team.





This has led Mahjong Meta to further its vision of creating a Mahjong-themed gaming universe. Leveraging the team's capabilities in developing premium game products, the company is evolving Mahjong Meta into Mahjong Verse—a multi-game product matrix centered around the Mahjong IP.





This transition marks Mahjong's shift from a single Mahjong competitive game to a diverse gaming theme platform brand. Mahjong Verse will offer a Mahjong IP-themed gaming platform that includes competitive, casual, and strategy games.





It supports multi-platform and multi-layer (L1/L2) blockchain integration, allowing its community players to fully enjoy the benefits of asset linkage and the fun of interconnected gameplay.





From Mahjong Meta to a diversified Mahjong IP product matrix, from a single competitive game to an integrated multi-game platform, and from a single-game economic loop to a multi-game economic system, the Mahjong team is continuously exploring sustainable ways to build a Web3 blockchain gaming community.





The goal is to deliver an exceptional gaming and Web3 experience to our players.

Highlights of Mahjong Verse:

Diverse Gameplay Under the Mahjong Theme: Integrates various gameplay styles into the Mahjong theme, building a rich Mahjong IP.





Multi-Chain Compatibility: Supports multiple blockchain networks, including Solana, Ethereum, and Ton, offering comprehensive services to players.





Economic Interlinkage: Governance tokens will have broader value, and game asset NFTs will have interconnected functions across different games, enhancing players' sense of belonging.





Quality and Playability: Focused on producing premium Web3 game products with high quality and engaging gameplay.

Current Games in Mahjong Verse:

Mahjong Meta: A hardcore Mahjong esports platform with over 200,000 users during the testing phase, set to launch its official season after TGE.





Mahjong123: A super casual Mahjong-themed matching game launched on Ton and Solana, offering daily fun and rewards such as airdrops, Meme Coins, and game items.





Mahjong Tycoon: A Mahjong tycoon game focused on simulating the management of Mahjong parlors.





MM Poker: A poker game under the MM brand, integrating with the Mahjong Meta asset system, allowing players to showcase their competitive skills.





MM Racing: A racing game for horse racing enthusiasts within the MM world, offering everything from horse training to club competitions.





Currently, Mahjong Meta and Mahjong123 are live, while other Mahjong and MM-themed games will gradually be introduced to Mahjong Verse, developed in close collaboration with the community to create a Mahjong-themed gaming paradise that meets the expectations of our players.

About Mahjong Verse

Mahjong Verse, formerly known as Mahjong Meta, is a leading gaming platform focused on offering premium strategy, card, and social games.





With innovation and community at its core, Mahjong Verse is committed to providing a top-tier gaming experience across multiple blockchain platforms. For more information, please visit https://www.mahjongverse.io/

Founder Brice Ving MahjongMeta [email protected]



