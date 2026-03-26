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Luxury’s Lost Decade Begins as 50 Million Shoppers Exit the Market

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byJurgis@jurgispocius

I advise companies and investors on crypto/stablecoins/DeFi and AI automation.

March 26th, 2026
featured image - Luxury’s Lost Decade Begins as 50 Million Shoppers Exit the Market
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Jurgis
    byJurgis@jurgispocius

    I advise companies and investors on crypto/stablecoins/DeFi and AI automation.

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Jurgis@jurgispocius

I advise companies and investors on crypto/stablecoins/DeFi and AI automation.

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media#fashion#louis-vuitton-gucci#lvmh#fashion-tech#fashion-industry#luxury-ecommerce#luxury-fashion#hackernoon-top-story

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