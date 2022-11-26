Too Long; Didn't Read X2Y2, an NFT marketplace, blocked NFT aggregator Blur from accessing its API. LooksRare is the latest marketplace to move to opt-in NFT creator royalties by default. 5 of the top 10 most profitable protocols over the last year have been NFT projects. Twitter is testing out NFT Tweet Tiles: Twitter is hard to maintain your privacy. Decentralized gaming has fielded $6.9B worth of investments over the past year. Atobjkt added support for collections from fx(hash).

LooksRare no longer supports NFT creator royalties by default.

The move comes as a bid to keep up with other exchanges, like X2Y2 and sudoswap, that have already moved to opt-in royalties.

This race to the bottom is one symptom of how NFT marketplaces are starting to feel the pressure from market saturation via increased competition.

Indeed, speaking of X2Y2, this week the exchange blocked new NFT aggregator Blur from using its API in what boiled down to competitive shielding.

Blur sidestepped the block by using the API of Gem, another NFT marketplace aggregator owned by OpenSea, to pull in X2Y2 trades.

All that said, everyone is competing with OpenSea, including DeFi giant Uniswap, which acquired its own NFT aggregator in Genie earlier this year to enter and get competitive in this sector.

Long story short? The NFT marketplace wars have heated up considerably this year, and right now there’s no slowing down in sight. Look for more struggles for positioning accordingly!

📣 General NFT News

TokenTerminal indicates that 5 of the top 10 most profitable protocols over the last year have been NFT projects OpenSea, Ethereum Name Service, Decentral Games, and Foundation.

X2Y2, an NFT marketplace, blocked NFT aggregator Blur from directly accessing its API.

🏆 Digital Collectibles

Genesis Mooncat #1103 resold for 35Ξ.

RTFKT endured a loopable transaction exploit during its RIMOWA Cabin Luggage mint event:

🎨 Cryptoart

Art Blocks launched its new and improved website.

Jimmy Edgar unveiled PLASTICS, a series created using the new Drops tool by Foundation:

Matt Kane, a cryptoart OG, saw his Gazers series hit a new ATH of 18Ξ:

objkt, the most popular NFT marketplace on Tezos, added support for collections from fx(hash), a popular generative art platform.

🎮 Decentralized Gaming

Axie Infinity rolled out a patch that introduced various bugfixes and seasonal Axieween UI updates:

Aavegotchi announced 10k in $GHOST prizes for its Gotchiverse Halloween Contest festivities.

web3 gaming as a sector has fielded $6.9B worth of investments over the last year.

💽 Music NFTs

Catalog announced its second cycle of curators.

Showtime, a platform for free digital collectibles, introduced Music Drops.

, a platform for free digital collectibles, introduced Music Drops. sound.xyz unveiled the Sound Market:

🌐 Virtual Worlds

DAPPCRAFT is hosting a 5-day Halloween Treasure Hunt event in Decentraland.

💎 DeFi x NFTs

DeFiLlama rolled out llamalend, a straightforward protocol for borrowing and lending NFTs.

Action steps

