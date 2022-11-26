Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    LooksRare No Longer Supports NFT Creator Royalties by Defaultby@bankless
    504 reads

    LooksRare No Longer Supports NFT Creator Royalties by Default

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    X2Y2, an NFT marketplace, blocked NFT aggregator Blur from accessing its API. LooksRare is the latest marketplace to move to opt-in NFT creator royalties by default. 5 of the top 10 most profitable protocols over the last year have been NFT projects. Twitter is testing out NFT Tweet Tiles: Twitter is hard to maintain your privacy. Decentralized gaming has fielded $6.9B worth of investments over the past year. Atobjkt added support for collections from fx(hash).
    featured image - LooksRare No Longer Supports NFT Creator Royalties by Default
    #blockchain#bankless#nft#opensea
    Bankless - Metaversal HackerNoon profile picture

    @bankless

    Bankless - Metaversal

    Credibility

    react to story with heart

    Hi Hackers, 

    LooksRare no longer supports NFT creator royalties by default. 

    The move comes as a bid to keep up with other exchanges, like X2Y2 and sudoswap, that have already moved to opt-in royalties. 

    This race to the bottom is one symptom of how NFT marketplaces are starting to feel the pressure from market saturation via increased competition. 

    Indeed, speaking of X2Y2, this week the exchange blocked new NFT aggregator Blur from using its API in what boiled down to competitive shielding.

    Blur sidestepped the block by using the API of Gem, another NFT marketplace aggregator owned by OpenSea, to pull in X2Y2 trades. 

    All that said, everyone is competing with OpenSea, including DeFi giant Uniswap, which acquired its own NFT aggregator in Genie earlier this year to enter and get competitive in this sector. 

    Long story short? The NFT marketplace wars have heated up considerably this year, and right now there’s no slowing down in sight. Look for more struggles for positioning accordingly!

    In the meantime, thanks for reading everyone. Time to get you caught up on the other big headlines from this week ✌️

    -WMP

    📣 General NFT News

    🏆 Digital Collectibles

    • Genesis Mooncat #1103 resold for 35Ξ.
    • RTFKT endured a loopable transaction exploit during its RIMOWA Cabin Luggage mint event:

    🎨 Cryptoart

    • Art Blocks launched its new and improved website
    • Jimmy Edgar unveiled PLASTICS, a series created using the new Drops tool by Foundation:
    • Matt Kane, a cryptoart OG, saw his Gazers series hit a new ATH of 18Ξ:

    🎮 Decentralized Gaming

    • Axie Infinity rolled out a patch that introduced various bugfixes and seasonal Axieween UI updates:

    💽 Music NFTs

    🌐 Virtual Worlds

    💎 DeFi x NFTs

    • DeFiLlama rolled out llamalend, a straightforward protocol for borrowing and lending NFTs.

    Action steps

    Originally published here

    Bankless - Metaversal HackerNoon profile picture
    by Bankless - Metaversal @bankless.It’s time to break up with your bank and join the movement for sovereign finance.
    Visit Us
    Lisk

    Build JavaScript Blockchain Apps Easily with Lisk!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    WETH Trades Are Rising: Why and How?
    Published at Dec 02, 2022 by bankless #bankless
    Article Thumbnail
    Virtual Assets, Charity, and Humanity in 2023
    Published at Jan 05, 2023 by Web3 Bites #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    The Importance of Decentralization and Governance in Crypto
    Published at Jan 05, 2023 by Web3 Bites #cryptocurrency
    Article Thumbnail
    AI Is the Ultimate Philosopher: Here's Why
    Published at Jan 05, 2023 by lorisocchipinti #artificial-intelligence
    Article Thumbnail
    This App Is Tracking 250,000 Immigrants in the U.S.A.
    Published at Jan 04, 2023 by TheMarkup #security
    Article Thumbnail
    Crypto Market Making Explained: The Secret Keystone To A Token Project's Success
    Published at Jan 04, 2023 by autowhale #cryptocurrency
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa