LLMs For Curating Your Social Media Feeds? Yes Please!

The Prophecy of the Fool

Yes, the prophecy was given to fools and jokers, but as a data leader and keen observer of technological shifts, I’m about to make a bold prediction: we are witnessing the dawn of the most significant transformation in how we consume online content since Google revolutionized search. And it’s coming from an unexpected place.

The Current State of Digital Chaos

Our online feeds are broken.

LinkedIn has devolved into a wasteland of humblebrags and motivational clichés.

has devolved into a wasteland of humblebrags and motivational clichés. X (formerly Twitter) is drowning in hate speech and scams.

(formerly Twitter) is drowning in hate speech and scams. Facebook is the digital ghost town where your aunt still shares Minion memes.





The dream of algorithms connecting us with relevant, meaningful content has been reduced to an engagement-obsessed nightmare.





Understanding the LLM Revolution

Before we dive into how Large Language Models (LLMs) will reshape our digital landscape, let's understand what makes them different. Unlike traditional algorithms that rely on pre-defined rules and pattern matching, LLMs understand context, nuance, and most importantly, intent. They don't just see that you clicked on a post about data science; they understand why that post resonated with you.





Think of traditional recommendation engines as a matchmaker working with a checklist, while LLMs are more like a friend who knows your tastes, understands your moods, and can predict what content might actually add value to your day.

A Glimpse of the Future

Two recent experiences highlight the seismic shift LLMs can bring:

Shopping Reinvented: While researching smartwatches, I shared my frustrations with Google’s Gemini. Instead of keyword-driven recommendations, Gemini analyzed my needs, frustrations, and aspirations. It suggested three budget-friendly options and one premium alternative—just in case it was worth the splurge. It was less like browsing a product catalog and more like consulting a well-read friend. Content Discovery That Understands You: Imagine LinkedIn’s current mess replaced by an LLM-powered feed. Instead of showing generic posts, it could recognize your professional trajectory and surface articles, discussions, and stories tailored to your career path. It's the difference between keyword-matching and understanding journeys.



I am in a crossing right now, I left my work a few months ago and trying to figure out what to do next, maybe going back to become a content creator in the field of data, or getting hired again as a full-timer, being with a family I know the reality is not both but either one, I don’t need another inspiration from some $1 influencer about them waking up at 4 am to work on their business before dropping the kids to the kindergarten and starting their 9-5 work, I call it BS. Let me have a feed that helps me discover my needs and be inspired from real people who done the move, let me engage with them and learn better where I go or better connect me with people who can help me succeed based on their actions.





The Platform Wars: A New Battleground





When Elon Musk slashed Twitter's workforce from 8,000 to 1,500, many saw chaos. But what if this was preparation for a different kind of content moderation? With the launch of Grok, we see the seeds of a new strategy: content curation based on nuanced understanding, not blunt algorithms.

Facebook's LLAMA: Mark's Last Stand

Facebook's release of the LLAMA model isn't just about joining the AI race - it's about survival. With users fleeing to TikTok and Instagram (which is essentially becoming TikTok's clone), Meta needs something revolutionary to revive its flagship platform. LLAMA could be the key to understanding user intent across Meta's ecosystem, from WhatsApp messages to Instagram interactions.





Google's Gemini: Defending the Search Empire

Google's introduction of Gemini represents more than just catching up in the AI race - it's about protecting their core business. The traditional search engine model, and especially Google Ads is under threat, and Gemini's ability to understand and contextualize content could transform how we discover information online.

Beyond Social Media: The E-commerce Revolution

But here's where it gets interesting - this transformation won't stop at social media. Imagine an e-commerce feed that doesn't just show you products based on what you've bought, but understands the context of your shopping behavior. LLMs could transform product recommendations from "others also bought" to "here's what solves your problem."





A few years ago, at a tech conference, a brave analyst took the stage and shared what most in the industry knew but few dared to say openly. Their biggest challenge, they revealed, wasn't the technology needed to handle user demand - it was finding the right balance between SEO efforts and paid advertising. The real fear wasn't about technical scalability, but about economics: some platforms were seeing user acquisition costs skyrocket to $100 per user, largely due to serving unfocused ads that didn't result in conversions. Meanwhile, users coming through SEO showed much better engagement metrics.





But here's where it gets uncomfortable: the analyst pointed to an approaching tipping point. What happens when the feed algorithms decide that showing organic content isn't in the platform's financial interest anymore? When the drive for ad revenue completely overwhelms the user experience? This wasn't just theoretical - they were seeing early signs of this tension playing out in real time.





This mirrors what we're seeing today across platforms. When Elon Musk complains about Twitter's ad revenue, or when Facebook stuffs more ads into your feed, they're wrestling with this same fundamental problem. The traditional ad-driven model is reaching its limits, pushing platforms toward increasingly aggressive monetization that ultimately degrades the user experience.

How the AI Act, GDPR, and DMA Are Reshaping Our World (and What It Means for Us)

I remember the first time I saw the ripple effects of GDPR. It wasn’t just about cookie banners popping up everywhere. It was the why behind it: companies scrambling to comply while rethinking how they handled our data. It made me realize how a single regulation can force industries to innovate—or collapse.





Now, with the AI Act and DMA, I feel like we’re at another turning point. These aren’t just rules; they’re Europe’s way of saying, “Let’s do tech differently.” They’re setting a precedent for how we build, deploy, and use technology ethically and transparently.





Take the AI Act, for example. It reminds me of discussions I’ve had with teams building machine-learning models. We’ve all faced those moments where a stakeholder asks, “Why did the model make that decision?” Soon, it won’t just be a question; it’ll be a legal requirement. If your data team isn’t ready to explain your AI systems, you’re already behind.





Or look at the DMA. It's like a breath of fresh air, challenging the dominance of big platforms and encouraging collaboration. But it also raises tough questions: How do we create open ecosystems without exposing ourselves to more risks?

What This Means for Data Teams (and You, Personally)

I’ve been there—juggling compliance while trying to innovate. It’s not easy, but here’s what I’ve learned:

Get Ahead of Compliance: Think of regulations like the GDPR as an opportunity to build trust, not a hurdle. Lean Into Transparency: Explaining your decisions—whether they’re made by a human or an AI—can be your competitive edge. Think Beyond Rules: The companies that thrived after GDPR were the ones that didn’t just meet the minimum requirements but used them as a springboard for better products and services.

The Danger of the Mono Feed: When AI Becomes an Echo Chamber

Here's a disturbing scenario that's closer than we think: LLMs becoming so good at predicting what we want to see that they create perfect echo chambers. Imagine a feed so personalized that it never challenges your existing beliefs or preferences. If you believe the Earth is flat, the algorithm might gradually filter out all content explaining otherwise. If you've bought a certain brand of TV twice, the system might decide you don't need to see alternatives anymore.





This goes beyond the echo chambers we worry about today. Current social media algorithms might show you content you disagree with if it's likely to spark engagement through argument. But LLMs, understanding context and intent at a deeper level, could create what I call a "comfort bubble" - a feed so aligned with your preferences that it feels perfect while quietly eliminating intellectual diversity.





The convenience is seductive. Most people don't want to watch 40 YouTube videos comparing washing machines - they just want someone to tell them "This is the best one for your needs." But when we outsource our discovery process to AI, we risk losing the serendipity of stumbling upon new ideas, the growth that comes from engaging with different viewpoints, and the critical thinking skills that develop from comparing multiple options.





I am old enough to remember the days I memorized numbers, I could call anyone I needed based on my memory at any public phone, ask me today the phone number of my partner. I have no clue! The phone is lost, I will need to find another way to reach out to her. Do I remember all the passwords I set on different services? You see where I go with it ;-)





Think about it: in a world of mono feeds, how would we ever discover we're wrong about something? How would we grow beyond our current preferences? The very efficiency that makes LLM-powered feeds attractive could also make them dangerous echo chambers that reinforce existing beliefs and preferences while eliminating healthy cognitive friction.





The real challenge isn't technical - it's philosophical. How do we balance the convenience of highly personalized content with the need for intellectual diversity? How do we ensure that AI-powered feeds don't just tell us what we want to hear, but also what we need to hear?





I know some of you will say but Amazon tried it with Alexa asking it to order batteries and trusting the platform to send you the best option only to discover later they paid more and this feature slowly died from the Alexa devices, well it will do a better comeback with LLM

The Future of Digital Discovery

This transformation isn’t just about better algorithms. It’s about the $740 billion online advertising market projected for 2024. Platforms that master LLM-powered feeds will redefine how we engage with content while keeping their coffers full.

What This Means For You

Remember when Mark Zuckerberg declared "the end of privacy" in Facebook's early days? We're at a similar watershed moment with LLMs. But this time, it's not just about our data - it's about how we discover and interact with the entire digital world.





Let's break down what this means for different groups:

For Users:

The good: More relevant content, less time wasted on irrelevant searches, and potentially more meaningful discoveries

The concern: We're not just the product anymore - we're both the supply and the training data

The unknown: How much of our digital discovery are we willing to delegate to AI?



For Content Creators:

The opportunity: Better chances of reaching truly interested audiences

The challenge: Learning to create content that resonates with both humans and LLMs

The risk: Becoming dependent on AI-driven distribution systems



For Businesses:

Traditional advertisers might need to rethink their strategies - when LLMs truly understand user intent, blasting ads to broad audiences becomes less effective

The focus might shift from "How many people see our ad" to "Are we reaching the right people at the right moment"

Small businesses might benefit if LLMs level the playing field in terms of reaching relevant audiences



For Developers and Tech Professionals:

This isn't just about automating code reviews or generating documentation

We're looking at a fundamental shift in how we build and optimize digital experiences

The challenge will be building systems that maintain human agency while leveraging AI capabilities





No, LLMs won't replace us all, and they won't kill us (yet). But they will reshape entire industries. Developers will build differently, marketers will target differently, and customer service will operate differently. The winners won't be those who simply adopt LLMs, but those who figure out how to maintain human value and creativity while leveraging these powerful tools.





In this new era, we're not just consumers or creators - we're participants in a massive experiment in AI-driven content curation. The question isn't whether to participate (we already are), but how to do so wisely while maintaining our autonomy and critical thinking.





Remember: at the end of the day, we're part of the supply, the advertisers are the demand, and in this cycle, only those who can create the most meaningful connections between the two will win. But "meaningful" in the age of LLMs might look very different from what we're used to.





Author's Note: This piece reflects personal observations and predictions based on current technological trends. The future, as always, may unfold differently than expected.





About me (Lior): A data leader and technology strategist exploring the intersection of AI, content, and human connection. Currently navigating my professional transition and sharing insights from the journey. Connect with me here on Hackernoon or LinkedIn to continue the conversation about the future of content discovery and data leadership.